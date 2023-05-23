Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have narrowly surpassed the Atlanta Braves as the 2023 MLB World Series odds favorite, per FanDuel. The Braves were previously favored, but Los Angeles defeated Atlanta on Monday night and now lead the charge.

The Dodgers’ odds currently sit at +450, just ahead of the Braves’ +500 odds. The two teams are the best in the National League right now, featuring balanced rosters and impressive star power.

The Tampa Bay Rays, who hold a better record than the Dodgers and Braves, are third with +650 odds. They are the favorite in the American League though. Meanwhile, the Houston Astros (+750), New York Yankees (+1300), and Toronto Blue Jays (+1500) follow LA, Atlanta, and Tampa Bay.

Although the Dodgers are the new favorites to win the World Series, it is Ronald Acuna Jr of the Braves who is favored to win the NL MVP with +140 odds. Acuna Jr is in the midst of a superb season, and will win the award if he continues his dominance. Pete Alonso of the New York Mets is second in the NL MVP odds at +1300, while Mookie Betts of the Dodgers follows at +1500.

Betts has endured his ups and downs in 2023, but he’s one of the best players in the game without question. Los Angeles will need him to perform at an MVP-caliber level all season long since they’ve dealt with a plethora of early-season injuries in their rotation.

The National League Pennant race will be an exciting one to follow. The Dodgers and Braves lead the way, but the NL features other intriguing and talented teams that can make things interesting down the stretch.