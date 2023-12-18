The Braves let go of veteran Matt Carpenter.

Matt Carpenter is no longer a member of the Atlanta Braves, who just released the veteran hitter, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com.

“Matt Carpenter has been released. The Braves initially hoped to be able to trade his bad contract like they had Stassi’s and Gonzales’.”

Carpenter spent the 2023 MLB season wearing San Diego Padres uniform before the Friars sent him to the Braves via a trade on Dec. 15 along with Ray Kerr for Drew Campbell. The Braves would have likely used Carpenter as trade bait if other teams were interested, but it doesn't seem Atlanta was able to generate sufficient trade interest in the three-time All-Star.

Carpenter used to be one of the best infielders in the big leagues, especially during his several years with the St. Louis Cardinals. A gradual decline during his latter years with the Cards led to St. Louis not picking up their club option on him for the 2022 campaign. However, Carpenter had a resurgence with the Bronx Bombers in 2022, during which he slashed .305/.412/.727 with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs across 47 games played and 154 plate appearances. With the Padres, though, Carpenter just could not replicate his success with the New York Yankees, batting just .176/.322/.319 with only five home runs and 31 RBIs.

The Braves simply did not have a vision for Carpenter, who just turned 38 years old last November and once finished fourth in MVP voting in the National League back in 2013.

Although his best days are now long behind him now, Carpenter should still be able to generate some measure of interest this offseason from teams looking for lefty hitters.