The Atlanta Braves are looking to defend their NL East crown heading into the 2024 season. If Michael Harris II hits his stolen base goal, the Braves would certainly have a much more dynamic lineup.
With the MLB changing the size of the bases, Ronald Acuna Jr. broke out for a league-leading 73 stolen bags. Entering his third season with the Braves, Harris is looking to follow in Acuna's footsteps and up his own stolen base numbers, via Foul Territory.
“I say at least 35,” Harris said predicted for his number of 2024 steals.
In his two major league seasons, Harris has stolen exactly 20 bases each. While another 15 would almost another full year of production, the outfielder seems confident that he can hit the mark. Watching Acuna's running performance in 2023 certainly provided some motivation.
Alongside his stolen bases, Harris has proven to be a well-rounded MLB player. Over 252 total games, he has hit .295 with 37 home runs, 121 RBI and 40 stolen bases. He has come up just short of reaching a 20/20 season. But his work has still been recognized as Harris was the 2022 NL Rookie of the Year.
The Braves have put together a roster keen on fighting for a World Series in 2024. Michael Harris will play a major role in Atlanta's offensive success. In just two seasons, the outfielder has already become a pivotal part of the team's lineup.
Atlanta has surely been pleased with Harris' work over his first two years. But some extra stolen bases gives the Braves another weapon on the basepaths and more runners in scoring position.