Braves SP Mike Soroka injury update should leave Mets fans worried

The Atlanta Braves are looking to do something no team has done since the New York Yankees in 1998, 1999 and 2000. That is win back-to-back World Series championships. They shocked the baseball world when they went on an unbelievable postseason run, eliminating the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros on their way to capturing their first title since 1995.

The Braves sit 5.5 games behind the New York Mets in the National League East. However, they are six games ahead of the San Diego Padres atop the wild card standings. So, it appears that the Braves are all but a lock for the playoffs.

When the postseason arrives, pitching is paramount. Well, Atlanta might be about to get some reinforcements that could tilt the race for the NL pennant.

Mike Soroka set to begin rehab assignment Tuesday with #Braves’ High-A Rome affiliate. pic.twitter.com/GjLwH9JQMj — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) August 15, 2022

Braves pitcher Mike Soroka is scheduled for rehab start Tuesday at High-A Rome vs. Greensboro.

Soroka has not pitched in the major leagues since the 2020 season when he ruptured his Achilles tendon. He then tore it again in 2021 while rehabbing. This is the closest Soroka has been to re-joining the big club.

The last time Soroka pitched a full season was his rookie year in 2019. That year, he won NL Rookie of the Year, posting a 2.68 ERA across 29 starts, earning him sixth in the Cy Young balloting. His talent is off the charts. The question is can he stay healthy? If he does, the Braves boast arguably the deepest playoff rotation in baseball.

Max Fried is the ace of the staff. Veteran and big-money pitcher Charlie Morton is next, with likely 2022 NL Rookie of the Year Spencer Strider third in the rotation. If Atlanta gets a healthy Soroka back, the baseball world better be on the lookout.