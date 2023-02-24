Sporting a righteous mustache and a big personality to match, it is easy to not fully appreciate the greatness of Spencer Strider’s fastball. His Atlanta Braves teammates know firsthand how dominant the young starting pitcher can be when he is firing the heater at full force.

“Probably the best fastball I’ve ever seen in person,” pitcher Kirby Yates told Justin Felder of Fox 5 Sports Atlanta. Catcher Travis d’Arnaud called it a “unicorn pitch.” The numbers back up the lofty praise that goes well beyond Braves bias.

He became the fastest pitcher ever to to throw 200 strikeouts in a single season, accomplishing the feat in just 130 innings of work. 120 of them were with the vaunted four-seam fastball, per MLB.com. The 24-year-old consistently had batters chasing and whiffing, as he went from the bullpen to one of Atlanta’s most crucial starting pitchers while posting an ERA of 2.67. The only reason he was not named Rookie of the Year is because of the everyday prowess exhibited by teammate Michael Harris II.

Strider went on the Injured List in late September with a strained oblique. Regardless of if it had an effect on him upon returning, “The Mustache Man” was not the same. Strider was steamrolled by rival Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series, allowing five runs in just two 1/3 innings. There is no reason why that performance can’t stay in the rearview mirror, though.

Now a full-time starter going into season, Strider is primed to make a run at strikeout crown as long as he stays healthy. He will be paying homage to fellow flame thrower Ricky Vaughn, wearing the iconic “Major League” character’s No. 99 jersey.

Strider’s gas will be all too real for batters, though.