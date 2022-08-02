The Atlanta Braves’ bullpen just got another arm, with Jeff Passan of ESPN reporting that Raisel Iglesias has been traded to the team by the Los Angeles Angels just before the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

Closer Raisel Iglesias has been traded from the Angels to the Braves, a source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2022

Before his trade to the Braves, Iglesias served as the closer of the Angeles this season, which he started out strong but faltered in his role later on. Back in April, he appeared in a total of 9.1 innings and had an ERA of 0.96 while also collecting six saves along with a victory. The wheels fell off the following month of May wherein he went 0-3 to go with a blown save and a 7.04 ERA. He continued to be shaky on the mound since, giving the Halos quite an adventure ride whenever he toes the rubber.

All that being said, that did not stop the Braves from acquiring the Cuban reliever. For one, the Angels are still going to pay a part of Iglesias’ salary, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Rosenthal also noted that in return, Los Angeles gets pitchers Tucker Davidson and Jesse Chavez.

Braves getting Raisel Iglesias from Angels for Tucker Davidson and Jesse Chavez, source tells @TheAthletic. Braves taking remainder of Iglesias’ contract. First: @ByRobertMurray. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 2, 2022

The Braves’ bullpen has been hit with injuries this season, with the likes of Darren O’Day, Luke Jackson, and Kirby Yates all currently on the injured list for Atlanta, which is still fifth in the big leagues in relievers ERA (3.18).

Despite his struggles on the mound, there is still plenty of promise in Iglesia’s arm, as underscored by his 3.17 FIP and a .293 BABIP.