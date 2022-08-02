Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman’s immediate reaction after trade to Atlanta

New Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman immediately met with reporters following the Detroit Tigers loss on Monday night. But the loss was the last thing on anyone’s mind.

The Tigers traded Grossman to the Braves following the game in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Kris Anglin. The 32-year-old is a free agent at season’s end.

Tigers beat reporters caught up with the new Braves outfielder, who said he’s looking forward to the next chapter of his baseball career.

“It’s always a weird feeling to get traded,” Grossman stated. “I’m gonna miss this group of guys, the coaching staff, and the people of Detroit. But it’s part of this business, and I’m looking forward to my next chapter.”

The new Braves outfielder told reporters that he was looking forward to the new opportunity in Atlanta.

“I’m gonna take a couple minutes to enjoy the rest of these guys on this team, and then start my new journey,” Grossman said.

The 32-year-old is having a bit of a down season this year. In 83 games, he has just two home runs and 23 RBI. He’s hitting .205 with 90 strikeouts to just 38 walks.

However, Grossman put together a career year in 2021. He mashed 23 home runs and drove in 67 runs in 158 games. He struck out 155 times, but drew 90 walks and hit .239.

The new Braves outfielder began his big league career with the Houston Astros. He has also spent time in the big league with Detroit’s opponents on Monday, the Minnesota Twins.

“I’m excited to get a new start,” Grossman said of the trade. “I’m excited to help the team and do whatever I can to help them win.”

Grossman was a part of a busy Monday for the Braves. The team signed Austin Riley to a massive 10-year extension and acquired starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi from the Houston Astros.