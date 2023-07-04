Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is having an incredible 2023 MLB season — and that's putting it lightly. During Monday night's series opener in the road against the Cleveland Guardians, Acuna added to his magnificent year by becoming just the first player in the history of either the American League or the National League to amass 20 home runs, 40 stolen bases, and 50 RBIs before the All-Star break.

In addition to that, Ronald Acuna Jr. also gathered all those numbers in just 84 games, which is another historic accomplishment for the ultra-talented Venezuelan.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Ronald Acuña Jr. has 21 home runs and 40 stolen bases in 84 games this season. That is the fewest games played in MLB history to reach 20 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.”

Acuna entered the series against the Guardians slashing .336/.415/.604 and needing just a stolen base to reach the 20/40/50 mark. He finally got to 40 stolen bases when he swiped one in the third inning shortly after hitting a single. His hit and stolen bases resulted in a run scored when he was driven home by an Ozzie Albies single.

With Ronald Acuna Jr. leading the way for Atlanta, the Braves are going to end the first half of the 2023 MLB regular season first in the standings in the National League East division. They also even have a shot at coming up with the best record in the big leagues by the All-Star break. Monday started with the Braves carrying an MLB-best slate of 56-27 — a game better than the 57-30 record of the Tampa Bay Rays.