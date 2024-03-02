Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. will have his right knee looked at by a doctor as he suffered an injury scare during MLB Spring Training. According to David O'Brien of The Athletic, the injury for Acuna is believed to be an irritation of the meniscus as shown by an MRI Friday.
Initial tests show only irritation of meniscus, but #Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. will have his sore right knee examined Monday by L.A. surgeon who did the ACL procedure on that knee in 2021https://t.co/Lu68UBnpZZ
— David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) March 2, 2024
There is no doubt that the Braves are doing everything in their power to protect their face of the franchise after a monster last season where he 41 home runs, 106 runs batted in, while batting a .337 average. He led the National League in multiple categories including 73 stolen bases, .416 on base percentage, 1.012 OPS, and 149 runs.
The reigning National League MVP “will have his sore right knee examined Monday in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the doctor who did reconstructive surgery on the torn ACL in that knee in July 2021, a team official said Saturday” per The Athletic. Because of the injury history, especially to that same area that kept Acuna out the whole season in 2021, fans and the team are hoping for the best.
Acuna scratched from Braves spring training game Friday
It all started when he was scratched from the Braves lineup in Friday's spring training game which was originally said to be precautionary until they did the aforementioned MRI. Per the report from O'Brien, it seems as if the injury isn't threatening for his status for the whole season, but more so for Opening Day.
That could be a sigh of relief for all Braves fans to hear, but it is still worrisome as even after the torn ACL he suffered, there was some lasting effects. Again, it is all speculation at the very moment, but the concerns are valid for the superstar five-tool player.
Still, Atlanta will take a cautious approach with Acuna as he will once again be an integral part of their quest back to the promised land as they won the World Series in 2021. However, they were knocked out of the NLDS by the Philadelphia Phillies, despite winning 104 games, the most in the MLB.
Even with all the news around Acuna, fans are happy to hear that he wants to be in a Braves uniform for the foreseeable future. He even said via a translator when speaking to the media that he wants “to be a Brave for life.”
“It’s not a secret that I want to be a Brave for life,” Acuña said via The Athletic when asked about his contract situation. “Yeah, that’s my hope. I hope I can stay here forever, and hopefully we can make that happen soon.”