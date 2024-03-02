The Atlanta Braves are gearing up for another big season with Ronald Acuna Jr. leading the way. With him on the roster, this team has the potential to make a deep playoff run year in and year out. He's said before he'd love to play for Atlanta for the long haul. on Friday, the star outfielder reiterated those claims.
During an interview at spring training, Ronald Acuna Jr. claimed he wants to play for the Braves “for life,” according to Cliff Floyd of the MLB Network. If that's the case, Atlanta is going to be great for years to come.
“I love this team. I don't wanna go anywhere. I'm here for life.”
NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. joins @CliffFloyd30 to discuss playing for the @Braves, style and more! pic.twitter.com/sf743ceNFm
— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 1, 2024
A message like that will surely get Braves fans hyped up. Acuna is an absolute stud and he's going to be great for many years. Last season he recorded an impressive .337 batting average, 41 home runs, and 106 RBIs. He also stole 73 stolen bases, making him an incredible asset offensively. His consistency in the outfield is also fantastic, as Acuna is one of the most well-rounded players in baseball.
So, the fact he wants to play for Atlanta for life is the best case scenario for the Braves. We should expect to see him playing at a high level for years to come. In the meantime, he's preparing for another long season in spring training and should be ready to go by Opening Day.
The Braves are primed for another playoff run and could be one of the favorites to win the World Series. They'll have their hands full though, as the Los Angeles Dodgers have the best roster on paper. We'll see how it plays out, but the new season is going to be a fun one.