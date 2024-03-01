The Atlanta Braves have been no strangers to trades as they try to craft their perfect 2024 World Series roster. One of those trades saw the Braves acquire Jarred Kelenic from the Seattle Mariners.
While Atlanta had to take on some bloated contracts in the deal, they came away with a former top prospect in Kelenic. As Kelenic gets fully acclimated to the Braves, manager Brian Snitker already has a good idea of where the former Mariner will bat in the lineup, via Foul Territory.
“He's probably going to fit in at nine,” Snitker said. “As a young player it's not too bad hitting nine when you got Ronald Acuna sitting there behind you too. So they're going to think twice about bringing a lefty in on him with Ronald sitting in the weeds.”
The final spot in the order is oftentimes viewed as the lineup's weak spot to opposing pitchers. But with Acuna at leadoff, Snitker is hoping having Kelenic in front of him gives the MVP more RBI opportunities. If Kelenic can get on base, he'll have one of the best hitters in the league in the batter's box behind him.
Jarred Kelenic is coming to Atlanta with plenty of potential. He set new career-highs in his final season in Seattle with a .253 batting average, 11 home runs, 49 RBI and 13 stolen bases. The 2023 season marked the first time the outfielder played 100+.
Atlanta already had a scary lineup entering the 2024 campaign. But with Kelenic, Brian Snitker is hoping the bottom of the Braves lineup becomes just as fearsome.