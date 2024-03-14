MLB expects Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. to lead the WAR statistics in 2024. According to Fangraphs projections, he could achieve an impressive mark of 7.4 Wins Above Replacement.
WAR is a fundamental metric that assesses a player's value relative to an average player. It provides insight into how valuable a player is to their team over the course of a season.
After Acuña Jr., notable players in projected WAR include Aaron Judge (6.7) from the New York Yankees, recently joined by Juan Soto (6.3), Mookie Betts (5.9) from the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Fernando Tatis Jr. (5.7) representing the San Diego Padres.
Following his historic achievements in 2023, Acuña Jr. is now focused on surpassing his personal records and contending for another MVP award. Additionally, he aims to contribute to the Braves' quest to return to the World Series.
Braves manager Brian Snitker isn't certain about the exact timeline for Ronald Acuña Jr.'s return to Spring Training games. However, there's positive news as the reigning National League MVP's previously sore right knee has shown improvement with daily activity over the past week.
With Opening Day drawing closer, the Braves have no urgency to rush Acuña Jr. back into action. He hasn't played since experiencing some soreness in his right knee after a February 29 game against the Twins. However, he has been actively participating in live batting practice sessions over the past few days, indicating positive progress.
By providing Acuña Jr. with additional rest, the Braves aim to minimize the risk of his knee becoming a persistent problem during the regular season.
Once more, Acuña Jr.'s presence will be vital for Atlanta's success this season. Since his Major League debut, his versatility in hitting, fielding, and speed on the bases have made him an indispensable asset for the Braves.