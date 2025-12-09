Having lost two consecutive games heading into their pivotal Week 14 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Philadelphia Eagles faced a bit of pressure to get back to winning ways especially with the Dallas Cowboys creeping up behind them in the NFC East standings. Alas, the Eagles' rut continued as their offense continued to sputter in their 22-19 loss to the Chargers in overtime.

This stretch is starting to feel reminiscent of the end to the 2023-24 season for the Eagles where they limped into the postseason and exited early after failing to right the ship. Their offense has been a major disaster, with star quarterback Jalen Hurts having another nightmare outing in which he finished with four interceptions thrown.

But instead of finding fault in his players, head coach Nick Sirianni took the blame for the Eagles' third-consecutive defeat for himself.

“That one stings.. At the end of the day we had some turnovers in this game, which is uncharacteristic of us.. I think the defense did a lot of good things. I thought the offense moved the ball on a really good defense. But we kicked a lot of FGs and had some turnovers. Hard to beat a team on the road when you can’t finish, and I take that on myself,” Sirianni said, via Eagles Nation on X (formerly Twitter).

Eagles' defense couldn't carry faltering offense to victory

All the Eagles could muster on Monday night was one touchdown courtesy of a 52-yard run from Saquon Barkley. Their passing game is in shambles, and they couldn't get a touchdown towards the end of the game that could have given them the victory despite a disastrous outing from Hurts.

The defense was monstrous, as they were able to eviscerate the Chargers' O-line to the tune of seven sacks on Justin Herbert. But they have to produce more on offense if they were to turn things around.