The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds put on an offensive clinic Friday night, with Elly De La Cruz and Co. winning their 12th straight game by a score of 11-10 behind his first career cycle just over two weeks since his big league debut. Prior to the contest, NL MVP frontrunner Ronald Acuna Jr had nothing but good things to say about De La Cruz, who is shaping up to be a future MLB superstar.

Via MLB.com:

“It’s incredible to see what he’s doing with his abilities,” Acuña said through a translator. “It’s been fun to watch him showcase that. I wish him continued success and health.”

Baseball fans as a whole are absolutely fired up about De La Cruz's abilities and to see him complete the cycle against a top-notch ball club like the Braves just goes to show how special of a talent he really is. I mean, he is hitting .361 with three homers and 10 RBI in just 15 games while also swiping seven bags. The 21-year-old is the real deal.

Acuna Jr wasn't the only member of the Braves who also praised De La Cruz. Skipper Brian Snitker was also blown away by the third baseman:

“The kid is just an unbelievable talent,” Snitker said. “He’s got power and speed. He slows the game down. That’s a really nice talent right there.”

Sound familiar? This is how a lot of players and managers across the Majors talk about Acuna Jr, one of the most electric players in the sport and a cornerstone for the Braves franchise.

It remains to be seen if Elly De La Cruz can continue to tear up the show for years to come, but he's certainly off to a blazing start and continues to turn heads along the way.