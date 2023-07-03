The Atlanta Braves head on the road to take on division rivals the Cleveland Guardians in game one of a three-game series Monday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Braves-Guardians prediction and pick.

Atlanta (56-27) is arguably the best team in the majors with just a 0.5 GB for the best record with the Tampa Bay Rays. They are riding an eight-game winning streak as they swept the Twins and Marlins and are looking for their third straight sweep when they head out on the road to the Midwest to take on the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland (41-42) has been hot or cold throughout the season and are just 5-5 in their last 10 games. However, they are coming off back-to-back series wins against the Chicago Cubs and the Kansas City Royals while being on the road. The Guardians have been at least a bit better at home with a 20-19 record as they hope they can spark some consistency heading back to Progressive Field to take on the visiting Atlanta Braves.

Here are the Braves-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Guardians Odds

Atlanta Braves: -148

Cleveland Guardians: +126

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch Braves vs. Guardians

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes and Bally Sports South

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Braves Will Win

The Atlanta Braves have one of the best lineups in all of baseball that includes arguably the best hitter in the league Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, and Matt Olson. Acuna has a .336 batting average and 21 home runs this season, while Albies has a .259 batting average and 20 home runs. Additionally, Riley has a .270 batting average and 15 home runs. Of course, we can't forget Olson who is having a huge year batting .252 with 28 home runs.

Bryce Elder has been pitching well for the Braves all season long with a 6-1 record, 2.44 ERA, 1.13 WHIP with 79 strikeouts in 96 innings pitched this season. While the Guardians normally have great plate discipline, they have been striking out on average 10 times per game over their last three games, and going against a pitcher like Elder who has a swinging strike rate of 11.5% they should have a tough time mustering up runs in this contest.

Why The Cleveland Guardians Will Win

While the Guardians have struggled with hitting at times this season, they have been playing well recently. They are coming into this game with some offensive explosion during their two-game winning streak against the Cubs. The Guardians totaled 14 runs in those two games and they certainly need that firepower to continue into this series against one of the best pitching staffs in baseball.

Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor have been their most consistent bats that have been putting up great numbers. Ramirez is hitting .293 to go along with 13 home runs and 52 RBIs meanwhile Naylor is hitting .301 with 10 home runs and 60 RBIs. They get a tough matchup in Bryce Elder but if these two can get off to a hot start the Braves could be in some trouble in this matchup tonight.