By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

After Ronald Acuna Jr. won the Venezuelan League Home Run Derby last month, he knew he wanted to do something nice for his country’s poor people. Acuna has gone above and beyond expectations, donating both the prize money for his victory and his Venezuelan League salary to Venezuela’s needy children.

Acuna competed against multiple big leaguers in the home run hitting contest. Some of his competitors included Willson Contreras, William Contreras, Eugenio Suarez, Jose Altuve, Gleyber Torres, Juan Yepez and Eduardo Escobar.

Acuna is one of the brightest young stars in the Major Leagues. He made his second consecutive National League All-Star team — and third overall — while playing for the Atlanta Braves last season.

He hit .266 last season while compiling a .351 on-base percentage, along with a .764 OPS, 114 OPS+, 15 home runs, 50 RBI and 29 stolen bases while playing in 119 games. Acuna returned from a torn ACL that sidelined him for the second half of the 2021 Major League Baseball season and forced him to miss participating in the Braves’ World Series win that season.

The Braves have won 5 consecutive National League East titles, and they anticipate having Acuna in the lineup for a full season. The ACL injury limited Acuna to 82 games in 2021, and he has not played a full season since 2019 when he slashed .280/.365/.518. Acuna belted 41 home runs and drove in 101 runs while stealing a league-leading 37 bases that season and scoring a league-best 127 runs.

If Ronald Acuna Jr. can get back to that form in 2023, it is quite likely he will be in the running for the MVP Award.