The Atlanta Braves have been red-hot this season despite getting hit by the injury bug early on. They're definitely in the mix right now and look like a true contender for the World Series this season. And from the sounds of it, the club is nearing full health after the latest Sean Murphy and Ozzie Albies injury updates.
Reports indicate that both Murphy and Albies are progressing nicely during their injury stint, according to David O'Brien of The Athletic. The Braves catcher and second baseman are both getting back in action working on their fielding.
“Both Sean Murphy (oblique) and Ozzie Albies (fractured big toe) have increased their activities in the past couple of days. Murphy is doing more throwing, [but] still not swinging. Albies was given [the] OK to increase activities, doing some fielding work but not running.”
Sean Murphy and Ozzie Albies were placed on the 10-day IL at about the same time. It's good news they're both progressing from their injuries but they still have some work to do. The Braves stars will continue to ramp up over the next several days. The sooner Murphy and Albies can get back at the plate the more likely they'll return. However, they'll likely both spend a rehab assignment in the Minors before returning to Atlanta's lineup.
Murphy had played just one game before falling to injury while Albies played 15. Sean Murphy has yet to record a hit this season while Ozzie Albies has already recorded a .317 batting average, two home runs, and 14 RBIs.
The Braves have played well without two of their stars. So we should expect Atlanta to continue playing at a high level. If anything, an already dominant team is only going to get better once Murphy and Albies return.
Can the Braves win another World Series?
The Braves last won a World Series back in 2021 and have remained highly competitive since then. With Ronald Acuña leading the way anything is possible. Additionally, they've maintained being one of the best teams in the league despite the aggressive offseason we saw from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Although Atlanta looks fantastic early on, winning a World Series is no easy task. Especially since superstar pitcher Spencer Strider fell to a season-ending injury. Luckily, the Braves have a solid pitching rotation and bullpen, so they'll be fine. But not having a superstar like Strider on the mound could be a problem late in the season or the playoffs.
Regardless, this is a team that is expected to participate in the postseason. Atlanta has the offensive prowess to outscore everybody and the pitching to keep opponents at bay. Look for the Braves to make plenty of noise this season as they aim to win their second championship in four years.