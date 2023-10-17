The Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels are polar opposites in terms of franchise performance from this past season, location and so many other factors. One thing both teams have in common is position players that can absolutely hit the cover off of the baseball, and Shohei Ohtani of the Angels is certainly one of them.

A tweet from Kevin Pillar has fans talking about the likelihood of him having played his last game with the Braves. Braves ace Spencer Strider blamed himself for losing recently to the Phillies in a game that cost Atlanta the series.

Braves In Search of Offseason Upgrades

Offseason strategizing is in full swing for the Braves now that their playoff run is officially over. A record-setting Braves lineup helped the team reach the NLDS this past season, but the team is now looking to upgrade at various positions.

One player who would instantly make the Braves a World Series favorite is Angels slugger Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani has surprising been listed as a possible offseason free agent addition according to the website SportsTalkAtl.com. The writer, @CantGuardJake, notes that Ronald Acuna and Michael Harris II provide a great deal of talent in the Braves' outfield, but the team could use help in left field among other positions.

Ohtani a Possibility?

Ohtani may decide not to pitch in 2024, but he could provide an MLB team with elite offensive skills including power hitting.

The following is what the writer had to say about Ohtani in the outfield this coming season should he sign with the Braves unexpectedly.

“Even though the betting odds suggest otherwise, I don’t think the Braves have much of a chance at signing Shohei Ohtani,” he wrote.

“However, his price tag may come down now that it isn’t a guarantee he’s going to keep pitching. Regardless, he’s one of the best talents the game has ever seen and a perennial MVP candidate. Of course he should be a target for the Braves.”