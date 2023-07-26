The Atlanta Braves take on the Boston Red Sox in the final game between these two teams this season. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Braves-Red Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Red Sox won the game on Tuesday night 7-1. Atlanta opened up the scoring in the first inning, but the Red Sox proceeded to score seven unanswered runs. Every starter on the Red Sox had a hit in the game, and the Red Sox finished with 12 on the night. Masataka Yoshida had three hits, including a home run to lead the Red Sox. Rafael Devers had two hits and scored a run, as well. Nick Pivetta threw five scoreless innings and struck out five in the win.

Orlando Arcia, and Michael Harris II had two hits each in the loss. Sean Murphy had the lone RBI for the Braves after hitting a single in the first inning. Charlie Morton had a rough outing for Atlanta Tuesday night. He went 3 2/3 innings, allowed four runs on six hits, and walked five on the night. That outing gave him his eighth loss of the season.

Spencer Strider will start for the Braves while Brayan Bello will start for the Braves.

Here are the Braves-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Red Sox Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-114)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-105)

Over: 10 (-114)

Under: 10 (-106)

How To Watch Braves vs. Red Sox

TV: Bally Sports South, NESN

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Strider has not been at his best lately in terms of giving up runs. However, his strikeout numbers are still elite. He has 43 strikeouts to just three walks in 25 innings this month. The Braves have won three of his four starts, and nine of his last 10 starts. Strider does need to cut down on hits, but his strikeout to walk ratio is one of the best in the MLB, especially this month. If he can hold the Red Sox to just two or three runs, the Braves will cover this spread.

Strider has pitched a lot better on the road this season. Strider is 7-1 with a 2.94 ERA in nine road starts this season. He does allow a few more hits when pitching away from home, but that should not matter in this game. If Strider can work himself out of james, keep the Red Sox in the park, and go deep into this game, the Braves ill cover the spread and win this game.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox can get a season series win in this game, and they have the pitcher on the mound to do it. Bello was hit around a little bit in his last start, but before that, he had 14 straight starts of allowing three earned runs or less. That is the type of production that a pitcher needs to have to keep his team in the game. The Braves are a very tough matchup, but Bello is a very good pitcher. If he can go six or seven innings in this one, and keep the Red Sox within striking distance, Boston will cover this spread.

Final Braves-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

This pitching matchup is going to be a lot of fun to watch. Bello and Strider are two of the best young pitchers in the game right now. The under has a very good shot at hitting in this game. As for who will cover the spread, I think the Braves take it to the Red Sox in this one. Strider is the better pitcher, and he should get back on track in this one.

Final Braves-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-114), Under 10 (-106)