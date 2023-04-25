A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider had a blazing performance Tuesday night against the Miami Marlins at home. The 24-year-old right-hander has continued his incredible start to the 2023 MLB regular season, having collected a total of at least nine strikeouts in each of his first five starts of the season. Against the Marlins, Strider pitched for eight innings and allowed zero runs and only two hits while punching out a total of 13 Miami hitters, while throwing 81 of his 101 pitches for strikes in an 11-0 victory.

Dating back to 2022, Spencer Strider now has fanned a total of nine hitters or more in nine consecutive starts, which is now the longest ever in the history of the Braves. Even more impressive perhaps is the fact that it’s tied for the third-longest such streak since 1900, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Spencer Strider entered the Marlins game carrying a 2-0 record along with a 2.45 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and a strikeout rate of 40.9 percent. In his most recent start prior to his performance versus Miami, Spencer Strider silenced the San Diego Padres by pitching six scoreless inings with just a hit allowed and three walks issued to go with nine punchouts in an 8-1 road win on Apr. 18. It also defintiely helps Spencer Strider that he is getting robust run support behind him. The Braves have scored at least seven runs in four of his five starts this year and at least five in all of them.

Spencer Strider broke out in his first full season in the big leagues in 2022 when he went 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA and 156 ERA+ across 31 appearances (20 starts) and 131.2 total innings.