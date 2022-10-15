Will Max Fried pitch in potential Game 5 of NLDS vs. Phillies?

The Atlanta Braves NLDS series against the Philadelphia Phillies hasn’t gotten off to a great start. They currently find themselves down 2-1 in the series, and are on the verge of getting eliminated, but that doesn’t mean they are out of it yet. A big reason they find themselves in this hole, though, is because Max Fried struggled mightily in Game 1 for the Braves to open the series.

Fried lasted just 3.1 innings, giving up four runs and putting his team in a big hole against a dangerous Phillies team in the process. Despite that, Fried may end up being in line to get the start in Game 5 if the Braves are able to force a do-or-die game. Despite Fried dealing with the flu bug recently, Braves manager Brian Snitker said that Fried has turned the corner physically, and would likely be his choice to start in Game 5 if the series makes it that far.

Brian Snitker said the Braves would probably lean toward starting Max Fried in a Game 5 if it got there. Snitker said the trainers told him Fried has turned the corner physically since his last start. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) October 15, 2022

The fact that it sounds like Fried has gotten better after dealing with the flu is good news for the Braves. Fried clearly wasn’t 100 percent healthy in Game 1, and as we saw throughout the 2022 season, when he’s healthy, he’s one of the best pitchers in the entire league. A good outing from him in a winner-takes-all Game 5 could be the difference between advancing to the NLCS or going on vacation for the offseason.

While this is a very important decision, the Braves have to force a Game 5 first by winning Game 4 later today. The Phillies have all the momentum going their way right now, but Atlanta has the postseason pedigree that their foe doesn’t have. And if they can win today, it looks like Fried will get the ball with his team’s season on the line.