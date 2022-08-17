William Contreras makes Mets announcer eat his words going deep after All-Star dig

The New York Mets announcer team consisting of Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling are considered one of the, if not the, best set of announcers in baseball. They generally are extremely informative, knowledgeable and passionate. But every so often, things can go off the rails. On Monday, the Mets and the World Series defending champion Atlanta Braves began a pivotal four-game series.

The Braves would go on to destroy the Mets, 13-1, Monday. However, it was what happened during the second inning that caught everyone’s attention.

Braves catcher Williams Contreras came to the plate in a scoreless game. Cohen was took a shot verbally at the All-Star catcher.

NY announcers throwing shade at William Contreras being an All-Star moments before he went deep is just chef’s kiss… pic.twitter.com/EgEYlF2clU — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) August 16, 2022

“Contreras DHing today, which was his role in the All-Star Game, somehow,” Cohen said. Not more than one second after that little snide comment, Contreras took Carlos Carrasco’s pitch to deep center field for a home run. I guess that’s how, Gary.

Contreras is hitting just .258 this year, but was named to the All-Star team because of the lack of depth at the position. His 16 home runs are one behind Salvador Perez, Willson Contreras (William’s brother) and Will Smith for the most among all catchers in baseball. Clearly the Braves catcher has some pop in his bat.

The video of Contreras essentially making Cohen look fooling went viral, with almost a million views.

The Mets would lose that game and Carrasco as well. Carrasco suffered an oblique strain later that inning and was subsequently placed on the 15-day injured list. He is expected to miss at least a month, if not longer.

Meanwhile, the Braves went on to win the second game of the series as well. Entering play Wednesday, they trail the Mets by 3.5 games in the NL East.