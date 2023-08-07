The Atlanta Braves stay on the road to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates for the beginning of a four game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Braves-Pirates prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Braves have a commanding lead in the NL East divison, and they seem to be the on their way to the top seed in the National League. However, the Braves are coming off a weekend series loss against the Chicago Cubs. Despite that, the Braves still have a 10.5 game lead in the division. Ronald Acuna Jr is a frontrunner for MVP, and Matt Olson has 39 home runs. The Braves have the most home runs in the MLB with 212. The next closest team is below 180. On the mound, the Braves have the ninth best ERA, and their bullpen has the fifth most saves in the MLB.

The Pirates had a stretch during the season in which they were at the top of the NL Central. However, they have now dropped way off and fallen into fourth place with a record of 50-61. Since June 1, the Pirates have a record of 22-34. On the season as a whole, the Pirates are led by Bryan Reynolds (.267 batting average), and Jack Suwinski (21 home runs, 53 RBI). David Bednar is the best pitcher on the Pirates as he owns a sub-2 ERA, and has 22 saves on the season.

Spencer Strider is the starting pitcher for the Braves while Osvaldo Bido will get the ball for Pittsburgh.

Here are the Braves-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Pirates Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-172)

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (+142)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How To Watch Braves vs. Pirates

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Strider is one of the best pitchers in the MLB. He leads the league in strikeouts (208), K/9 (14.4), and he is second in wins (12). Strider had a little bit of a rough stretch, but he came out of it in his last start. Strider pitched 6 2/3 solid innings against the Los Angeles Angels. He had nine strikeouts in that game, and that ended his streak of four straight games with 10+ strikeouts. The Pirates are struggling at the plate lately, and they do strikeout a little bit more than average. If Strider can get whiffs in this game, and shut down the Pirates, the Braves will cover this spread.

Bido has not been having a great season for the Pirates. His ERA is over 5.00, and his WHIP is 1.52. The Braves have one of the best offenses in the MLB. They lead the league in home runs, OPS, and they are third in runs. Bido should make a few mistakes in this game, and the Braves will take full advantage of that. As long as Atlanta can capitalize with runners in scoring position, they will cover this spread.

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, the Braves hit a lot of home runs. However, for how much Bido has struggled this season, he does a good job limiting the long ball. The Braves can get a little bit reliant on hitting home runs, which causes them to not score as much. If the Bido can keep the ball in the park in this game, the Pirates will have a chance to cover the spread.

Strider can strike out batters with the best of them, but he has been giving up runs lately. After a solid start to the season, Strider ended May with a 4.01 ERA, June with a 5.46 ERA, and July with a 3.73 ERA. Strider throws his fastball 59.2 percent of the time this season, so he is very reliant on that pitch. If the Pirates can find a way to hit the fastball and put together some hits, they might cover this spread.

Final Braves-Pirates Prediction & Pick

Looking at the two teams, the pick seems obvious. The Braves are the better team overall in this matchup. Looking at the pitching matchup, my gut is leaning towards the Braves. Spencer Strider is coming off a solid start, he strikes out a lot of batters, and he should be able to do the same in this game. Bido is struggling, and the Braves are very good offensively. I will take the Braves to win this game and cover the spread with their ace on the mound.

Final Braves-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-172), Over 9 (-105)