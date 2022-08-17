Dansby Swanson next on Braves’ extension rampage?

The Atlanta Braves have displayed no hesitancy when it comes to extending their players. Atlanta has already locked up stars such as Matt Olson and Austin Riley over the past few months. They most recently extended budding star Michael Harris to an 8-year, $72 million dollar contract. And the Braves may not be done yet, as MLB insider Bob Nightengale recently suggested Dansby Swanson could be next in line for an extension.

“Next up on Atlanta’s docket: They would love to keep shortstop Dansby Swanson and sign him to a contract extension. He’s eligible for free agency after the season,” Nightengale tweeted.

Nightengale says that the Braves”‘would love” to keep Swanson in the mix. But the shortstop is in the midst of a career year and will hit free agency this offseason. So he very well may opt to test free agency unless Atlanta makes him an offer he can’t refuse.

Dansby Swanson, a Vanderbilt product, was always a highly-touted prospect. He’s been effective from a defensive perspective, but it took him a few years to get things going with the bat. But he picked the right time to figure things out. Swanson made his first All-Star team in 2022 and is in line for a big payday on the open market.

As of this story’s publication, the Braves shortstop is slashing .294/.351/.458 with 16 home runs and 15 stolen bases. It will be interesting to see if Atlanta attempts to extend him ahead of MLB free agency. They could wait and try to sign him during the offseason, but they will face plenty of competition for his services.