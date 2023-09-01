How fun was that? In a thrilling back-and-forth showdown with a roller coaster of emotions, two of the best teams on the planet will go at it again for some Friday primetime action as the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers clash on the diamond. Let's get down to it! Join us for our MLB odds series where our Braves-Dodgers prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.

With an unfathomable 88-45 record entering Friday, one of the most hyped series of the baseball season lived up to the hype last night as it was the Atlanta Braves that was able to outlast the Dodgers in dramatic fashion by a score of 8-7. Believe it or not, Atlanta had a 7-1 lead at one point before Los Angeles underwent their frenzy comeback attempt. Nevertheless, the regular season series between these two is tied at two apiece and the Braves will send out ace lefty Max Fried who is a solid 5-1 with a sparkling 2.85 ERA to boot.

Meanwhile, it is hard to discredit the Dodgers' fight in last night's brawl to the death. With their backs up against the wall facing a six-run deficit, Los Angeles rattled off six runs between the fifth and eighth innings to crawl back into things. Despite the loss, it is hard to imagine that these two heavyweights don't see each other come October in the postseason. In an attempt to draw even in this series, the Dodgers will call upon a talented lefty of their own in Julio Urias who is 11-4 with a 4.41 ERA in 20 starts on the year.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, the Braves made a statement early and often in a hostile environment on Thursday night. In a game that generated all eyes of the baseball world, Atlanta reminded those why they own the best record in the entire sport.

Of course, it is hard to argue at this point against the MVP case that Ronald Acuna Jr. has been able to provide. Obviously, his star power is undeniable as he amassed three hits to go along with four RBIs en route to leading his club to a statement victory. After a couple of campaigns that saw Acuna Jr. suffer setbacks due to the injury bug, the 25-year-old slugger is having his best season to date including becoming the first player ever in the history of the game to hit 30 home runs and steal 60 bags in a season. Alas, that stat alone should prove any doubters wrong that he is worthy enough to take home MVP honors.

Not only could Acuna Jr. have his way once again in this one to help his quad cover the spread, but southpaw Max Fried has been one of the league's top young arms that the game has had to offer the past couple of seasons and has always pitched well versus the Dodgers. In fact, he boasts a solid 3.19 ERA in seven career starts against the Dodgers who can definitely inflict damage with the sticks. This Atlanta team is as well-balanced as they come, and they will cover by playing their brand of baseball that has been so effective in 2023.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Try this stat for size: Did you know that the Los Angeles Dodgers offense has been hotter than the surface of the sun? Even though the Dodgers didn't come out victorious on Thursday night, it certainly wasn't because of their offense. Believe it or not, but Los Angeles has scored at least seven runs in five-straight games which is obviously extremely difficult for opposing teams to overcome unless you're the Braves last night. Still, the Dodgers want nothing more to have home-field advantage come playoff time and only sit five games behind the Braves for the top record in the National League.

In order for the Dodgers to cover the spread like they did last night even though it ended in a loss, Los Angeles's best shot to down Atlanta is to receive an absolute gem from Julio Urias himself. A talented lefty who has been with the Dodgers since the 2016 season, Urias has become a main fixture within this starting staff and won't back down from this challenge against the Braves very easily. In five-career regular season starts against Atlanta, the 27-year-old Mexico native has compiled a gleaming 1.71 ERA and has yet to receive a loss during that span. Safe to say, Urias may be the Dodgers' most dangerous weapon on Friday night.

Of course, bettors should keep in mind that if this game turns into a slugfest, the Dodgers will have an MVP candidate of their own in Mookie Betts who can make pitchers pay. With a pair of home runs last night to increase his season total to 38, Betts is the definition of a five-tool player and won't be stopped anytime soon.

Final Braves-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Let's not sugarcoat it, folks. These two occupy the top two records in all of baseball and are clearly in leagues of their own. The Braves have won eight of their last nine, but it would be a surprise if this one isn't close again and if the Dodgers don't even up the series in front of their home crowd.

Final Braves-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers +1.5 (-152)