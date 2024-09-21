ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Braves are desperate as they continue their three-game series against the Miami Marlins. We're live from LoanDepot Park, sharing our MLB odds series while making a Braves-Marlins prediction and pick.

Braves-Marlins Projected Starters

Max Fried vs. Adam Oller

Max Fried (9-10) with a 3.49 ERA

Last Start: Fried went six innings in his last outing, allowing three earned runs on two hits while striking out seven and walking three in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2024 Road Splits: Fried has been slightly better on the road, going 6-6 with a 3.38 ERA over 16 starts on the road.

Adam Oller (1-4) with a 5.40 ERA

Last Start: Oller went five innings over his last start, allowing three earned runs on six hits while striking out two and walking two in a loss to the Washington Nationals.

2024 Home Splits: Oller has been worse at home, going 1-2 with a 5.74 ERA over three starts at LoanDepot Park.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Marlins Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: -235

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: +194

Over: 7.5 (-124)

Under: 7.5 (+102)

How to Watch Braves vs. Marlins

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves came into the weekend trailing the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks by two games for the final two wildcard spots. With eight games left to play, every game is essential. Winning this game and the series could pay dividends before the Braves begin a three-game series with the Mets next Tuesday. Unfortunately, this has been a team decimated by injuries. Had injuries not been prevalent, the Braves would probably be in a playoff spot. But they still have a chance and an offense that can do some damage.

Ozzie Albies may return this weekend. Significantly, that would provide a big boost to an offense that has dealt with numerous ailments all season, including the loss of Ronald Acuna. Marcell Ozuna is still around. Amazingly, he has been as good as last season and leads the Braves in home runs and hits. While Matt Olson has not done as well as last season, there is still hope he can regain that power stroke and clobber the baseball into the right-field seats. Jorge Soler was a trade-deadline acquisition. He hopes to do more, especially with Austin Riley still out.

Fried has been a victim of bad run support this season. Regardless, he still must go out there and take care of business against a team that is looking to play spoilers. When Fried exits the game, he will turn it over to the third-best bullpen in baseball. Raisel Iglesias has been excellent, garnering 31 saves to lead the team.

The Braves will cover the spread if the bats can generate some runs early in the game and put the pressure on Miami. Also, they need Fried to pitch like the ace he is.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are going to finish in last place in the NL East. Unsurprisingly, it has been a tough season for a team that is still in the beginning of a rebuild. But the Marlins can still play spoiler and will look to do so against a team desperate for victory. Ultimately, they need their players to contribute on offense.

Jake Burger leads an uninspired offense. Significantly, he leads the Marlins in home runs and will look to try and keep his momentum going. Xavier Edwards has been on the bright spots in the lineup. Also, he recently passed 30 steals and could be the leadoff hitter who leads the rebuild for years to come.

Oller is getting valuable experience this season and will face his biggest challenge yet. While this lineup is not as fearsome as it was with Acuna and Riley, it still has some pieces that can do damage. When Oller finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 22nd in team ERA.

The Marlins will cover the spread if their bats can generate some early momentum. They also need Oller to hit his spots and make good pitches.

Final Braves-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Braves came into the weekend leading the head-to-head series 7-3. Overall, they have dominated the Marlins this season. The Braves are 71-82 against the run line, while the Marlins are also 71-82. Moreover, the Braves are 41-37 against the run line on the road, while the Marlins are 33-45. What makes this pick easier is the pitcher. While Fried has not been the best this season, he still is the better option with the better team. We are rolling with him and the Braves to cover the run line.

Final Braves-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves -1.5 (-150)