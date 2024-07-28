Reynaldo Lopez will take the mound for the Braves in their series finale with divisional rivals the Mets on Wednesday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Mets prediction and pick.

Braves-Mets Projected Starters

Reynaldo Lopez vs. David Peterson

Reynaldo Lopez (7-4) with a 2.12 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP

Last Start: Reynaldo Lopez took the loss against the Reds on Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts over six innings.

2024 Road Splits: Reynaldo Lopez hasn’t been as dominant on the road than he’s been at home where he is 3-3 with a 2.62 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP.

David Peterson (5-0) with a 3.14 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP

Last Start: David Peterson picked up the win Monday against Miami, allowing two earned runs on six hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out four.

2024 Home Splits: David Peterson has solid numbers at home but shows regression is sure to come his way with a 2-0 record, 3.10 ERA, and a 1.62 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Mets Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -112

New York Mets: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Braves vs. Mets

Time: 1:40 PM ET/10:40 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, MLB Extra Innings

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Atlanta Braves prepare to face the New York Mets on the road this Sunday, all eyes are on Reynaldo Lopez, whose stellar performance this season has been a game-changer for the Braves. With a 7-4 record and an impressive 2.12 ERA, Lopez has established himself as one of the most reliable pitchers in the league this year. His ability to dominate on the mound will be crucial as the Braves aim to secure a victory against the Mets, who have been resurgent in recent weeks.

Lopez’s recent outings have showcased his consistency and resilience. Despite a tough loss against the Reds where he gave up four runs on 7 hits over six innings, Lopez has generally been effective, maintaining a WHIP of 1.19 and striking out 100 batters so far this season. His ability to control the game and limit the opposition’s scoring opportunities will be pivotal against a Mets lineup that has shown flashes of brilliance but remains inconsistent.

On the other side, the Mets will be relying on David Peterson, whose season has been less impressive. With a 5-0 record and an ERA of 3.14, Peterson has been in his best form this season. The Braves’ potent offense, led by Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olsen., will look to capitalize on Peterson’s vulnerabilities. Ozuna, in particular, has been in exceptional form, boasting a .308 batting average and 29 home runs this season.

The combination of Reynaldo Lopez’s dominant pitching and the Braves’ offensive firepower positions Atlanta favorably to secure a win against the Mets on Sunday. With Lopez on the mound, the Braves are well-equipped to overcome the challenge posed by Peterson and the Mets, continuing their quest for postseason glory.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The New York Mets are poised to secure a crucial victory against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field this Sunday, thanks to the impressive form of their starting pitcher, David Peterson. With a flawless 5-0 record and a solid 3.14 ERA, Peterson has been a revelation for the Mets this season, consistently delivering strong performances on the mound. His ability to neutralize opposing offenses will be essential as the Mets aim to bounce back from recent setbacks and clinch the series finale against the Braves.

Peterson’s recent outings have been marked by his command and poise, attributes that will be critical against a potent Braves lineup. Despite the Mets’ struggles in their last game, where they managed only four hits in a 4-0 loss, Peterson’s presence offers a beacon of hope. His knack for inducing ground balls and limiting home runs has been a key factor in his success, and he will look to exploit the Braves’ occasional struggles against left-handed pitching.

On the other side, the Braves will counter with Reynaldo Lopez, who boasts a 7-4 record and a stellar 2.12 ERA. While Lopez has been formidable, the Mets have shown they can rise to the occasion against top-tier pitchers. Key players like Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor will be pivotal in providing the offensive support needed to back Peterson. Alonso’s power and Lindor’s ability to get on base will be crucial in generating runs and putting pressure on Lopez early in the game.

Historically, the Mets have performed well at home, and their familiarity with Citi Field’s nuances gives them an additional edge. With Peterson’s current form and the home crowd’s support, the Mets are well-positioned to exploit any weaknesses in the Braves’ lineup and secure a much-needed win.

David Peterson’s stellar season and the Mets’ home-field advantage make them strong contenders to defeat the Braves on Sunday. With Peterson leading the charge, the Mets have the tools necessary to outduel Reynaldo Lopez and continue their push toward postseason contention.

Final Braves-Mets Prediction & Pick

In this closely matched contest, the Mets hold a slight edge over the Braves on Sunday. David Peterson’s perfect 5-0 record and 3.14 ERA give the Mets a strong foundation, especially at home. While Reynaldo Lopez has been impressive with a 2.12 ERA, Peterson’s recent form and the Mets’ offensive resurgence could be the deciding factors. The Mets’ 5-3 lead in the season series also favors them. Pete Alonso’s power threat against the Braves (.929 OPS) could be crucial. Given the Mets’ recent momentum and home-field advantage, they’re likely to edge out a close victory against the Braves in this divisional clash.

Final Braves-Mets Prediction & Pick: New York Mets ML (-104), Under 8 (-105)