We're set for yet another betting prediction and pick for Wednesday's upcoming MLB slate as we turn our attention towards this next divisional matchup. The Atlanta Braves will visit the Washington Nationals for the second game of their current two-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Nationals prediction and pick.

Braves-Nationals Projected Starters

Max Fried (LHP) vs. Jake Irvin (RHP)

Max Fried (9-8) with a 3.35 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 51 K, 147.2 IP

Last Start: 9/6 vs. TOR (W) – 7.0 IP, 0 ER, 8 K

2024 Road Splits: (6-5) with a 3.19 ERA, .197 OBA, 87 K, 87.1 IP

Jake Irvin (9-12) with a 4.28 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 43 K, 166.0 IP

Last Start: 9/5 @ PIT (L) – 5.0 IP, 6 ER, 4 K

2024 Home Splits: (2-8) with a 4.83 ERA, .270 OBA, 53 K, 63.1 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Nationals Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -176

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +148

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Braves vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET/ 3:45 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports South, MASN, Armed Forces Network, MLB.TV

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Atlanta Braves are currently third in the National League West and trail the leading Phillies by eight games. At the moment, they're just one game back of the surging New York Mets for the final Wild Card spot, so these last few series of the season will prove to be crucial for the Braves in chasing down their Postseason hopes. They've been under their desired mark, going just 5-5 in their last 10 games and dropping a recent four-game series against the Phillies. They've been flip-flopping with the Mets for the final Wild Card spot for some time now, but this would be the best time for the Braves to string together wins and begin to distance themselves from the Mets.

The Braves will send Max Fried to the mound in hopes of securing another win on his record. He's been in the green in terms of pitching at home and on the road, ranking seventeenth league-wide in ERA (3.35). His ERA on the road has been even more impressive, posting a 3.19 number and notching 87 strikeouts in just as many innings. His most recent outing was a scoreless effort against the Toronto Blue Jays as he took his start past the seventh inning and striking out eight batters in the process. He's now posted 19 strikeouts over his last three appearances and given the stat of this Nationals' lineup, we should see him fanning hitters during this one as well.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Washington Nationals are currently fourth in the NL East and sit 21.5 games back of the lead. They've effectively played themselves out of any chance for making a run at the Wild Card and they're already looking ahead towards next season on ways they can improve this team. They've gone a lackluster 4-6 in their last 10 games and recently got swept by the Chicago Cubs, which hurt their Wild Card chances even more with Chicago in contention. The team underwent a roster transformation after losing key players like Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Juan Soto, so the next few season will be about rebuilding the culture within the organization and growing their farm system into what it once was.

The Nationals will send Jake Irvin to the mound as he looks to improve upon his home numbers this season, which have been notably worse than his numbers on the road. He'll be making start No. 30 on the season and has posted just a 2-8 record when pitching at home. The Nationals' 32-37 overall record at home hasn't been much of an aid either, but one would be surprised to learn that the Nationals lead this season series against the Braves 7-4. For some reason, Atlanta has managed to overlook the Nationals in their games this season and despite the difference in their respective records, it's been the Nationals getting the best of the Braves as they try to continue spoiling their party.

Final Braves-Nationals Prediction & Pick

This will be a very interesting two-game series as the Washington Nationals have managed to have the Atlanta Braves' number all season. Their most recent meeting ended 5-1 in Washington's favor and given the state of where the Braves are positioned in the Wild Card race, they certainly can't afford to keep losing games to sub-.500 teams like the Nationals.

We have to give the slight pitching edge here to the Braves as Max Fried has been very consistent as of late. Furthermore, Jake Irvin seems to have a tough time pitching at home this season and if the Braves manage to start getting on a roll from the plate, they should be able to win this game handedly over the Nationals.

Final Braves-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves ML (-176)