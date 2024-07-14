The Atlanta Braves will finish their three-game series with the San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon at Petco Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Braves-Padres prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Braves-Padres Projected Starters

Chris Sale vs. Randy Vasquez

Chris Sale (12-3) with a 2.74 ERA

Last Start: Sale went 5 1/3 innings in his last outing, allowing two earned runs, five hits, striking out nine, and walking three in a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

2024 Road Splits: Sale is 4-3 with a 2.77 ERA over eight starts away from Truist Park.

Randy Vasquez (2-4) with a 4.66 ERA

Last Start: Vasquez went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs, six hits, striking out six, and walking one in a no-decision against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

2024 Home Splits: Vasquez has been better at home, going 1-2 with a 3.41 ERA over six starts at Petco Park.

MLB Odds: Braves-Padres Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -186

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-113)

Moneyline: +156

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Braves vs. Padres

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves need some help after enduring so many injuries. Unfortunately, losing Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna for the season would hurt any team. But the Braves have so much depth that they have remained in first in the National League wildcard race. Ultimately, they have managed to overcome their issues and produce results. Their starting pitching has been solid for the most part. Yet, they need some consistency.

Sale has produced two quality starts in his last four outings. If he can produce, he will turn it over to the second-best bullpen in baseball. Taking the lead into the ninth inning will allow them to call Raisel Iglesias, who is 1-1 with 21 saves in 23 chances.

The offense remains consistent, even without Acuna. Despite the loss of Acuna, some players can still become a threat at the plate. Marcell Ozuna leads the team in home runs, RBIs, hits, and runs. He has 26 home runs, 77 RBIs, 57 runs, and clubbed 104 hits.

But the Braves have not seen the best out of Matt Olson or Austin Riley yet. Currently, Olson is hitting just .231 with 13 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 40 runs while also striking out a staggering 104 times. Riley is batting .261 with 12 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 48 runs. Consequently, both have struggled this season and are not giving the Braves the quality production they need.

The Braves will cover the spread if Sale can pitch well. Then, they need their bats to come alive and batter the baseball against San Diego.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres have tumbled recently as injuries have taken their toll. Unfortunately, after being in a wildcard spot for a month, they have fallen out of that spot and are currently on the outside looking in. San Diego needs better pitching to match their hitting.

Vasquez was originally slated to start on Friday. However, the Padres moved his start back to Sunday, as he will be the last pitcher to take the mound before the All-Star Break. If Vasquez can pitch well, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 19th in team ERA. Ultimately, taking the lead in the ninth will mean Robert Suarez comes in and will attempt to notch another save.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts are both out for an undetermined amount of time. Unfortunately, this has hindered the Padres as they have attempted to remain competitive. Jurickson Profar has done his best to make things right, leading the team in home runs, RBIs, and hits. So far, he is batting .307 with 14 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 52 runs. Jake Cronenworth has also been solid. He is .263 with 13 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 49 runs. Manny Machado is still around, fourth on the team in home runs and third in RBIs.

The Padres will cover the spread if their bats can spring alive and solve Sale. Then, they need a good outing from Vasquez as he battles one of the toughest lineups in baseball.

Final Braves-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Braves battered the Padres on Friday night at Petco. Ultimately, they handled them in every way possible. Despite how good Atlanta has been, they are shockingly only 43-50 against the spread. But we can also counter that by noting that the Padres have been dreadful at home in covering the spread, coming in at 19-32. Vasquez is solid, but he has also been inconsistent. Subsequently, we believe the Braves will batter him. Take Atlanta to cover the spread.

Final Braves-Padres Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-106)