One of the MLB favorites to win this year's World Series was the Atlanta Braves. With a reigning National League MVP who led one of the best offenses in the league last year, coupled with a strong pitching staff featuring both young and veteran talent, who could argue against them?

But then the season began, and while the wins came, so did the injuries. Gone quickly were ace pitcher Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. for the season. Sprinkled throughout have been lengthy injuries to other star players as well, whether it was Sean Murphy, Austin Riley, or more recently Michael Harris II, who still has yet to return.

The Braves have somehow managed to carry on, however, which goes to show how deep this team truly is at a talent level, even if they have struggled. No, the overpowering offense from a year ago has not been present, though a pitching staff mixed with veteran leadership, career resurgence, and premier scouting have kept the Braves near the top in the National League.

However, Atlanta is still not where they want to be. Usually, this is a team holding down the National League East division. But not this year. The Philadelphia Phillies have a stronghold on the East this year, with currently an 8.5-game lead over the Braves. Though, Atlanta is still holding a solid lead for the first-place Wild Card at plus-4.5 games with a 51-40 record.

Now right on the cusp of the All-Star Break, that also means the MLB Trade Deadline is nearing. It's evident that the Braves have to make some sort of moves given the lengthy amount of injuries. So, who will general manager Alex Anthopoulos be making calls to this season?

Since Anthopoulos has been leading the Braves' roster decision-making, they typically don't make too many splashy, sneaky trades. In fact, on paper, the guys they get are fairly unknown or are struggling and on the cusp of being designated for assignment by teams. But Anthopoulos could be a bit more aggressive this season, considering the overwhelming circumstances.

Here's two rather sneaky potential Braves trade targets as the deadline nears.

Cody Bellinger, OF

This one is now a bit trickier considering Cody Bellinger just went on the injured list with a fracture in his finger after being hit by a pitch. It would also be a very un-Braves-like move by Anthopoulos to go after such a big fish like Bellinger at the trade deadline, who has a pretty unfavorable contract.

Bellinger signed back with the Chicago Cubs this offseason to a three-year, $80 million deal, although with an opt-out clause for next year. That alone likely keeps Atlanta from making a move.

However, the Braves could be looking for another option at DH, plus future outfield help if they choose not to take on Marcell Ozuna's club option for next season. Ozuna, who is having a phenomenal season this year, will be 34 next year, while Bellinger will still be just 28. Anthopoulos tends to trend toward the younger side for position players.

Before he went down with the injury, Bellinger was slashing .269/.331/.410 with nine homers, 37 RBIs, and five stolen bases.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., OF/SS/2B

Who's to know if the Miami Marlins would be willing to trade within their own division, but it's clear their phone lines are open after already trading off Luis Arraez earlier this season. The question then becomes: what would be the asking price for Chisholm?

Anthopoulos has been fairly stingy trading off top prospects, to where he typically hasn't lost much over the last several seasons when he has had to make a trade, whether in season or in the offseason.

Chisholm would check off a lot of boxes for the Braves, though. Firstly, he can play anywhere from centerfield to either side of second base. Secondly, with the struggles that both Adam Duvall and Orlando Arcia have had at the plate this year, Chisholm would be an easy fill-in for either. However, that could mean moving Ozzie Albies to short and Chisholm over to second. The Braves probably wouldn't mind that if the offense started picking up.

The only real issue here, minus the potential cost, is Chisholm disrupting what is one of the best clubhouses in all the MLB in Atlanta. That's been an ongoing issue for the 26-year-old in Miami, making it likely that the Marlins want him out of the organization.

As for his production this season, Chisholm is slashing .256/.325/.414 with 11 homers, 41 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. And as for his contract situation, he's under club control through 2026, per Spotrac.