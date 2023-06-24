We're back with another prediction for Saturday's MLB slate as we pick this National League matchup between the MLB's two hottest teams. The Atlanta Braves (48-27) will look for revenge against the Cincinnati Reds (41-35) as the teams square off for the second game of their series. The Reds just barely won the first game 11-10. Check out our MLB odds series for our Braves-Reds prediction and pick.

The Atlanta Braves are currently leading the NL East by six games and will be looking to break the Reds' impressive winning streak coming into this game. Prior to last night's loss, the Braves managed to win eight consecutive games, but had their streak snapped by the equally-hot Reds. The Braves will be very motivated to get their win back and should see themselves break Cincinnati's win streak during this series. Jared Shuster (RHP) will be their starter.

The Cincinnati Reds are currently leading the NL Central race and have overtaken the Milwaukee Brewers for a 1.5-game lead heading into this one. They've done a complete 180 this season and have emerged as the favorites to win their division. The Reds are currently seeing their best baseball of the season and have won 12 consecutive games. They'll look to continue their success and pick up a series sweep of the Braves. Graham Ashcraft (RHP) will be their likely starter.

Here are the Braves-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Reds Odds

Atlanta Braves: -130

Cincinnati Reds: +110

Over (11.5): -118

Under (11.5): -104

How To Watch Braves vs. Reds

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/ 1:10 p.m. PT

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Atlanta Braves are in the midst of their own hot stretch and have run into another unstoppable force in the Cincinnati Reds. While the Reds are having their fun at the moment, the Braves have consistently been one of the best statistical teams in baseball this year. Among the MLB, the Braves rank second in average, first in homers, third in RBI, and fourth in hits. Their pitching staff has also been one of the best this year at second in league wins and fifth in strikeouts.

Their likely pitcher here will be Jared Shuster behind 4-2 record and 4.57 ERA thru 41.1 innings pitched. He's been very solid this season at not allowing home runs, but hasn't had the best luck striking batters out. He's typically a ground-ball pitcher and can give the Braves a chance to win in a low-scoring game. He'll have to be on his game today as the Reds are swinging their hottest bats of the season.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds have emerged out of nowhere to capture the lead in the NL Central and look like the team that's going to run away with it. After a mediocre start to the season, the Reds have been lights-out over the last two months and have been sweeping some of the best teams in the MLB. The emergence of Elly De La Cruz as the future of their franchise has given the Reds a boost they haven't seen in many years. In fact, just last game, De La Cruz hit for the cycle and became the first Reds player to do so in 34 years. If the Reds can ride this kind of momentum in September, no one will want to face them in the playoffs.

Their likely pitcher in this one will be Graham Ashcraft behind his 3-5 record and 6.78 ERA thru 65 innings of work. He hasn't been the most consistent arm in their rotation but luckily for him, his teammates have been able to pick up the slack from the batter's box. Although they're the hotter team, the Reds will be listed as the underdogs in this matchup. Don't count them out, though, as they've gone 38-20 as dogs this season.

Final Braves-Reds Prediction & Pick

The last game between these two teams was as close as you can get, so expect a similar story this time out as both pitchers may get tagged early on. The bats have been hot for both sides and while the Braves will have the slight advantage on the mound, the Reds are supremely confident in their bats and think they can put up the runs to win this game. For the prediction, we'll go with the Cincinnati Reds to continue their winning streak to 13 games. Until we see a slide, there's no reason to bet against them.

Final Braves-Reds Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds (+110)