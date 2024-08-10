ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Braves Rockies.

The Atlanta Braves just keep digging a bigger hole for themselves. They have now lost six straight games after falling to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. Their pitching has fallen off a cliff. A team which has struggled to score for most of the season has actually produced runs in recent games, but the pitching has fallen apart. The Braves have scored five or more runs in three straight games. In many other portions of their season, that would have produced a three-game winning streak. Instead, Atlanta is 0-3 in its last three games. The Braves lost 8-5 to the Brewers on Wednesday, 16-7 to the Brewers on Thursday, and 6-5 to the Rockies on Friday. The Braves got shut out in two different games before this recent 0-3 run, so it's clear that Atlanta is figuring out different ways to lose. Either the hitting is good and the pitching is bad enough to waste it, or the pitching is decent and the hitting doesn't show up. Atlanta has to rescue itself from this tailspin. The Braves, if the season ended today, would miss the playoffs. Yes, they have been hammered by injuries, but the players who have remained healthy — Matt Olson, Austin Riley, and others — have performed well below expectations. With the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks both more than 10 games over .500, the Braves — just five over break-even with under 50 games left in the season — might have just one path to the playoffs: the sixth and final seed in the National League. If the Braves want to give themselves more than one path, they have to win this game and begin turning their season around.

The Braves are losing their margin for error in the National League wild card race. This weekend in Denver will show us if they can begin to increase that margin.

Braves-Rockies Projected Starters

Max Fried vs. Cal Quantrill

Max Fried (7-6) has a 3.40 ERA. His velocity was not up to standard against the Marlins this past Sunday. The Braves need to see him pitch with more conviction in this game. They also need him to go six innings and rest a worn-out bullpen. The Braves' rotation is fraying. Fried needs to be a bastion of stability for this team and this pitching staff.

Last Appearance: Sunday, August 4 versus the Miami Marlins: 3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 0 HR, 5 BB, 6 K

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 65 IP, 41 H, 22 R, 6 HR, 22 BB, 62 K

Cal Quantrill (7-8) with a 4.56 ERA. Quantrill was really solid in the first two and a half months of the season but has gotten worse since the start of summer. He has lost steam and has to find a way to regain the sharpness he had for most of April and May. Quantrill is in a battle to rescue his own season and set the stage for 2025.

Last Start: Sunday, August 4 versus the San Diego Padres: 4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 HR, 3 BB, 2 K

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 57 IP, 55 H, 26 R, 7 HR, 24 BB, 40 K

Here are the Braves-Rockies MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Rockies Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: -194

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: +162

Over: 10 (-115)

Under: 10 (-105)

How to Watch Braves vs. Rockies

Time: 8:10 ET/5:10 PT

TV: Bally Sports South (Braves) / MLB (Rockies) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves have lost six in a row. They have ruined a lot of betting tickets the past week … but are they really going to lose seven in a row, drop two straight to the Rockies, and see Max Fried get shredded in consecutive starts? It's not likely.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves can't pitch, can't get big hits, can't get production throughout the batting order, and can't win games. Other than that, why should anyone take the Rockies here?

Final Braves-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Braves have been horrible, yes, but they're going to resume winning, and they're going to beat a bad Colorado team. Braves on the run line is a very strong play here.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Braves-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5