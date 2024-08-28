ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Twins prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Braves-Twins.

The Minnesota Twins were one out away from getting a big win against the St Louis Cardinals on Sunday, but they didn't get that 27th and last out. They lost. Then they got hammered by the Atlanta Braves on Monday, allowing nine runs in the first two innings. Then they lost to the Braves on Tuesday in extra innings. The Twins have lost three straight games. They are dealing with injuries to core players Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa. They are not at full strength. They are allowing other American League teams to stay alive in the wild card race.

They are also watching the AL Central slip away from them.

Minnesota entered Monday tied with the Kansas City Royals in second place in the AL Central. After the Royals have won three straight games in Cleveland, the Twins are now 2.5 games behind both the Royals and the Guardians. Their games-behind deficit in the division hasn't grown, but now they are squarely behind two teams. They have to leapfrog both of them to win the division. For a good portion of the season, the Twins were in second place, needing only to catch Cleveland. Now they are in third and have to deal with two teams down the stretch.

The first priority, of course, is to secure the wild card. Minnesota is four games ahead of the Boston Red Sox, 5.5 games in front of the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers. The Twins are still in good shape for that third wild card berth, but if they keep losing, September could be sweaty-palms time in Minnesota.

Braves-Twins Projected Starters

Chris Sale vs. David Festa

Chris Sale (14-3) has a 2.62 ERA. He is the front-runner for the National League Cy Young Award, ahead of Zack Wheeler and Paul Skenes. Sale has had a vintage year, a return to the dominant, nasty form he showed several years ago with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox. Even when Sale gives up a lot of base hits, he limits teams to a bunch of singles. He stays away from the home run and the big inning, and he gets a ton of strikeouts. He checks all the boxes for an ace. Notably, he is 14-3 in 17 decisions in a year when the Braves have struggled at the plate, at least a lot more than they did in previous seasons.

Last Start: Friday, August 23 versus the Washington Nationals: 7 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: 13 starts, 79 2/3 IP, 58 H, 22 R, 4 HR, 22 BB, 110 K

David Festa (2-3) has a 5.20 ERA. Festa is being pressed into service with Chris Paddack battling injuries. Festa isn't expected to be great; he just has to be competent and hold things together, giving his team a chance to win. Five innings and two runs would be great if Festa can deliver that on a consistent basis.

Last Start: Friday, August 23 versus the St Louis Cardinals: 3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 5 K

2024 Home Splits: 3 starts, 16 1/3 IP, 19 H, 12 R, 5 HR, 7 BB, 21 K

Here are the Braves-Twins MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Twins Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -142

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Braves vs Twins

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports South (Braves) / Bally Sports North (Twins) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Chris Sale against David Festa. Let's not overthink this.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins really need to win this game. They are losing ground to the Royals and are now in the most vulnerable and precarious playoff spot, the sixth and last seed. They will play a good ballgame here.

Final Braves-Twins Prediction & Pick

Sale versus Festa naturally leads us to consider the Braves, but the Twins badly need this game and might come alive. We think you should pass on this game.

Final Braves-Twins Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5