A shocking brawl broke out between Jacksonville State and Ohio after a dirty play from a Bobcats' linebacker. The Gamecocks are coming off a Conference USA title and finishing their second season in the FBS. Before this showdown, head coach Rich Rodriguez left the program to return to Morgantown and lead West Virginia again. The Bobcats have similarly had a terrific season, going 10-3 overall and winning the always competitive MAC conference.

However, what was supposed to be a game for conference supremacy quickly turned ugly after Ohio linebacker Shay Taylor bodyslammed and stepped on Jacksonville State tight end Jacob Barrick. This play sparked a brawl between Taylor and a few Gamecocks players, and officials had to get involved. The incident happened when Jacksonville State was inside the Ohio red zone, down 20-7, with about two minutes left in the half.

The outcome of this incident resulted in Shay Taylor being immediately ejected. The junior had a career-best season with the Bobcats, which unfortunately ended on a low note due to this brawl. Three Jacksonville State players additionally received unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Jacob Barrick was not one of those players hit with an infraction, and none of his teammates who came to his defense were ejected.

Ohio is now leading Jacksonville State 27-14 halfway through the third quarter. The Gamecocks are attempting to have their first ten-win season in FBS history. On the other side, the Bobcats are trying to finish their season potentially ranked for the first time since 2012.

A lot is at stake in this matchup, and it's unsurprising that tempers flared at the 2024 Cure Bowl. Two proud programs are clashing in a game that very few players are sitting out of. However, the Shay Taylor incident might be one of the main things the public takes away from this showdown between two programs on the rise.