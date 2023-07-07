Gears have been one of the biggest new additions to Brawl Stars since their introduction back in 2021. Since then, they've been heavily re-worked via the removal of gear scraps and tokens, and the implementation of Epic and Mythic Gears.

Gears are the last unlockable upgrade a brawler can receive. They have two gear slots unlocked at Levels 10 and 11, respectively. For reference, Gadgets and Star Powers are unlocked at levels 7 & 9.

Mythic Gears are exclusive gears for different brawlers in the game that strengthen a unique ability of that brawler. It can something related to their super, main attack, or just overall functionality.

All Brawl Stars Mythic Gears, Ranked

There are currently nine Mythic Gears in Brawl Stars:

9. Lingering Smoke (Leon) – Leon's Super duration is increased by 1 second (6 –> 7)

Increasing Leon's Super by one second is nice, but it doesn't drastically change the character like other Mythic Gears do. If you have Invisiheal, you can heal yourself for an extra 1000 HP. It might also give you that little bit of extra time needed to surprise an enemy, or get away from one. It's not a bad gear, but compared to the others it's arguably the least game-changing.

8. Talk To The Hand (Gene) – Gene's Super range is increased by 1 tile (7.67 –> 8.67)

Increasing Gene's Super range by just one tile is only helpful in very specific situations. The extra range is nice, but it's practically never necessary to pull your opponent. It's not a bad gear, but compared to the others on this list it isn't as empowering. We do admit that it can be that deciding factor in a match of Gem Grab, should things get desperate.

7. Exhausting Storm (Sandy) – Enemies inside Sandy's Super will deal 10% less damage

It's always nice to reduce enemy damage output, even if it is by just 10%. Couple that with Rude Sands or Healing Winds and you're giving yourself an even bigger edge. The small reduction in damage won't help Sandy win every one-on-one, but it may be the saving grace for you or your teammate. It's a pretty good gear, especially when Sandy has either Star Power to accompany him.

6. Thicc Head (Tick) – Tick's head gains 1000 extra health

It never hurts to have some extra HP on Tick's most powerful move. It can keep enemies distracted while staying alive long enough to make contact. The boost in HP isn't massive, but it helps against enemies like Crow who can't deal a lot of damage at once. And while your enemy is taking down your head, you're getting ready to launch more mines, causing even more frustration.

5. Sticky Oil (Amber) – Enemies inside Amber's fire fluid from her Super or Fire Starters Gadget are slowed down by 10%

This gear is a must have for Amber. As a brawler who thrives on causing burn damage, The gear's slow down mechanic gives her extra time to attack opponents in the oil puddle. It can provide Amber some breathing room too in case she needs to escape. Overall, it makes shooting with her much easier, and slowing down enemies means it's easy for you and your teammates to beat down the other team.

4. Super Turret (Pam) – Pam's Super healing is increased by 20%

Pam's Super Turret Gear essentially acts like the Pet Power Epic Gear. She's already a pretty darn good healer who can tank damage like crazy. So being able to heal herself and her teammates a little extra is always welcome. Couple it with Mama's Squeeze, and you'll damage enemies in your Super's range by 800 damage per second.

3. Enduring Toxins (Crow) – Increases Crow's poison damage by 30%

Crow is quite literally the most toxic brawler in the game. He doesn't deal a ton of damage, but with his Enduring Toxins Gear he can put up a much better fight. Nobody likes playing against Crows. They're quick, they can jump around the map, they can slow enemies down, and lower enemy damage output with the Extra Toxic Star Power. Additionally, you can increase his damage even more with his Carrion Crow Star Power, if need be.

2. Sticky Spikes (Spike) – Spike's Super slows 50% more effectively

Spike is sometimes impossible to avoid, especially with his Curveball Star Power. So giving him a gear that slows enemies down in his Super just makes him even harder to avoid. And Spike's Super deals damage over time, meaning you'll deal more damage because of how long it takes for an opponent to flee the Super zone. It's great for modes like Bounty, Gem Grab, Knockout, and even Hot Zone.

1. Quadruplets (Eve) – “Eve's Super spawns 1 extra hatchling.”

Eve's biggest strength is letting her Hatchlings push enemies back as she takes control of the map. More Hatchlings means more potential damage, more obstacles for your enemies, and more cover for your teammates. Eve is every single-projectile brawler's nightmare because of how many of her babies she can have on the map. Technically she can have six at once by using this gear along with the Gotta Go gadget and Happy Surprise Star Power.

