Brawl Stars has a creator code feature, which lets you support content creators. When you make an in-game purchase, a portion of goes to the creator whose code you put in the game. The process of using the codes is simple, but not everyone knows about it. To help benefit the content creators and their viewers, we made a list of all active codes in Brawl Stars.

Brawl Stars Creator Codes

Here are all known Brawl Stars Creator Codes for the Month of October, 2023.

akari

alexcalibur

Alvaro845

zmot

amie

ark

anikilo

ashtax

artube

cwa

AshBS

aurelcoc

atchiin

adda

avi

bangskot

axael

BT1

brad

bifvale

bbok

bisect

beak

bigspin

buf

brunoclash

brocast

bucanero

bash

brawlify

cptnben

clash champs

carbonfin

clashgames

ChiefAvalon

cos

clashdicas

cwc

clashjo

consty

coltonw83

Cory

cosmic

corrupt

consty

crux

chicken

cauemp

drekzenn

decow

deckshop

Destro

davidk

ewe

echo

elchiki

ferre

flulfrontage

flobby

GEDI

gizmo

gwn

galadon

gouloulou

godson

grax

guzzo

heybrother

huntah

itzu

joe

judo

jojonas

june

jsgod

kius

kfc

Kairos

klaus

landi

ladyb

lightpollux

Lex

Lukas

Molt

malcaide

maxi

morte

moose

menerv

mbf

Nyte

naxiva

nat

nana

noobs

optimus

OJ

oyungemisi

ouah

pukki

PAT

pitbullfera

romain

royaleapi

rey

radical

ruruglou

rozetmen

sitrox

sirtag

sidekick

spamser

shelbi

soking

spuik

starlist

spartafail

stats

surgicalgoblin

sumit007

suzie

trymacs

vinho

WithZack

wonderbrad

yosoyrick

yde

zsomac

How To Redeem Creator Codes In Brawl Stars

Creator Code FAQ! 📖

🙌 Use creator codes in the shop

💵 Now all in-app purchases will help support your favorite content creator! pic.twitter.com/YszB7UiNnH — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) May 14, 2021

To redeem a creator code, just follow the steps below:

From the Brawl Stars main menu, select “Shop”

Scroll to the right side of the shop menu to “Content Creator Boosts”

Type the code of content creator you'd like to support

Overall, redeeming codes in Brawl Stars is very easy. Just make sure you've got the code redeemed before you make a purchase. You need to re-enter the creator code each week, so just keep checking if you really want to support your favorite Brawl Stars content creator.

And that wraps it up for this guide. We hope this helps both Content creators earn a bit more, while letting fans know all the active codes. Keep an eye on these content creators, who often do giveaways and other events that reward their fans.

