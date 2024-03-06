Brawl Stars Hypercharge abilities improve both a brawler's Super ability, along with a brief stat boost. With over 20 available Hypercharge abilities, and so limited resources to earn them, you might wonder which are the best to get. Therefore, we created a tier list for all Brawl Stars Hypercharge abilities to help you find your favorite one. Without further ado, let's rank all current Hypercharges.
Brawl Stars Hypercharge Tier List – Which Hypercharge Is The Best?
The following tier list is based on Season 24.
Brawl Stars Hypercharge Tier List – S Tier
Slushie Storm (Lou) – Super freezes enemies instantly
Overall, the #1 Hypercharge in the game belongs to Lou. His Hypercharge ability freezes enemies who step into his Super instantly. Given that Lou already ranks as a great brawler, this ability let him do what he does best, freeze and slow enemies in their path. In 3v3 modes, this ability works well as your teammates have an easier time taking down the opposition.
Dragon Kick (Fang) – Super enables Fang to charge through walls while dropping a trail of explosive popcorn
Fang up close and personal is a massive nightmare for several brawlers. Therefore, a Hypercharge ability which lets him kick past through walls makes him even worse. Additionally, the trail of explosive popcorn covers a big area, even if just a straight line. Nevertheless, it's nice to have as an extra source of potential damage. A great Hypercharge with an already great brawler makes Fang one of the best.
Blooming Season (Spike) – Spike's Super has a 20% larger area
Paired with his Sticky Spikes Gear, this Hypercharge inevitably makes it impossible to escape Spike's Super. It allows him and teammates to finish off enemies and dominate with map control. Overall, it works wonders in modes like Hot Zone or Gem Grab, where dominating the map is key to winning. Therefore, this ability belongs in the S tier.
Gravity Leap (El Primo) – Super pulls enemies towards him, and reveals invisible foes like Leon
El Primo's newest Hypercharge enables him to pull enemies towards him. For close-range brawlers, an ability like this works miracles. Overall, it works extremely well in modes like Brawl Ball, where you can use it to steal the ball, stop a potential goalscorer on defense, or just break walls. Regardless of how you use it, it makes El Primo much more fun to play as again.
Brawl Stars Hypercharge Tier List – A Tier
Complete Darkness (Cordelius) – Slows down enemy when sending them to Shadow Realm
With Cordelius's Shadow realm already giving him an advantage, adding another makes him even more difficult to face. Overall, using this ability can slow enemies down with low HP, allowing Cordelius to finish off weak foes. Additionally, the added stat boosts make him much more powerful, while already in his own realm.
Utility Knives (Crow) – Crow's knives pierce and return like a boomerang
Crow's main jobs involve poisoning enemies and revealing their location. However, his Utility Knives Hypercharge makes him a bit more viable for straight up combat. Overall, Crow's best attack is his Super in terms of damage. Therefore, increasing its effectiveness, while allowing it to pierce foes, makes it all the more better. We definitely recommend this Hypercharge to our fellow Crow mains.
Outburst (Edgar) – Increased Speed and Super recharge rate after using Super
Overall, Outburst allows Edgar to regain his Super and chase down foes with more ease. Since Edgar is usually victim to several stuns, slows, or knockbacks, his Hypercharge sometimes helps him get the last laugh. Regardless of where you place Edgar in the meta, his Hypercharge does help him out in crucial moments.
Buzzwatch (Buzz) – Super instantly recharges if you torpedo into walls
This ability enables Buzz to traverse most walled-maps with ease. Therefore, we easily recommend it for modes like Brawl Ball or Gem Grab to make quick moves. Furthermore, the extra stat boosts helps Buzz potentially win more 1-v-1 situations. We think this Hypercharge should lead to some crazy highlights.
Grasping Roots (Rosa) – Slows down all nearby enemies when Super is active
Overall, Grasping Roots lets Rosa (with her Super activated) demolish all foes around her while slowing them down. Fighting a Rosa head-on with her Super is a suicide mission. Therefore, when she uses this ability, she can easily take down any foes trying to get out of her way. This ability works especially well in bushy maps like Snake Prairie.
Brawl Stars Hypercharge Tier List – B Tier
Dual Wielding (Colt) – Wider AoE for Super
A wider AoE, along with boosted stats makes this a simple yet effective Hypercharge. Overall, Colt is already a great brawler, and his Hypercharge, although not broken, provides a great upgrade for him. Additionally, it works well in just about any mode.
Teen Spirit (Colette) – Colette's Spirit follows her during her Super, causing extra damage
Colette's Super is her most efficient way of defeating enemies. Therefore, her Spirit only adds more firepower to an already impressive Super. It deals 1000 damage on normal brawlers. However, it deals 5000 damage on special targets. Therefore, we definitely recommend it for Colette mains.
Boomer (Dynamike) – Spawns smaller bombs around Dynamike's Super
Overall, not the most powerful Hypercharge, but definitely destructive. It works great if you need to create a carpet of bombs, but you should still aim your Super for an actual enemy. It works great in any map control mode like Gem Grab or Hot Zone.
Double Barrel (Shelly) – 33% Larger Super
Like Colt's Dual Wielding, it just makes Shelly's Super bigger. While simple compared to other Hypercharges, it still works really well. Shelly's Super is arguably amongst the best in the game. Furthermore, it helps her win most 1-v-1 close-quarter situations. Considering many received it for free during the initial Hypercharge launch, it never hurts to use it.
Magnetic (Belle) – Super curves towards enemies
Belle's Hypercharge makes her Super a tad more accurate. However, users only get one shot of making it work. Charging a Hypercharge twice isn't easy in some modes, so take your time when using it. Nevertheless, the added stat boost and homing make it worthwhile.
Seismic Event (Jacky) – Super slows enemies for 1.5 seconds
Overall, Jacky is not a great brawler, but her Hypercharge makes her a bit more bearable. Since it slows enemies, it makes it much easier for Jacky to finish off enemies caught in her Super. Therefore, while it is good, we don't recommend you use it unless you love Jacky.
Out of Bounds (Bibi) – Super splits off into two after hitting first enemy
Bibi's Hypercharge essentially her range and potential damage output. Overall, with her Super splitting into two after hitting an enemy, it gains more potential to damage more foes, or objectives. We definitely love using it in Heist, where her Bubbles sometimes both hit the Heist Safe.
Brawl Stars Hypercharge Tier List – C Tier
Aftermath (Maisie) – Super launches her basic attack projectiles to all directions
Overall, the best thing about this Hypercharge is the stat boosts, rather than the effect itself. Maisie's attack does indeed launch in several directions, but almost all shots don't usually land. Nevertheless, the increased speed and damage output make Maisie lethal at point blank range. A solid Hypercharge for Maisie Mains.
Thorns (Sprout) – Damages enemies too close to Sprout's Hedges
Overall, Sprout's Thorns Hypercharge make his hedges more lethal. While this might help when you box enemies out of the map, it won't usually do much in other scenarios. Nevertheless, you can at least use it to damage an enemy once by dropping it on them. So, it's a relatively moderate Hypercharge ability.
Scrappy 2.0 (Jessie) – Scrappy has 50% more health and deals 20% more damage
Overall, this ability makes Scrappy a slightly better partner. While not the greatest Hypercharge, the extra health at least keeps enemies off of your tail for an extra second or two. Additionally, the extra damage from both your turret and your stat boosts help make it better.
Sound Check (Mico) – Super sstuns enemies for 1.5 seconds
Mico's Hypercharge is great for stunning enemies and making an escape or attack. However, the problem is Mico himself, who's attack isn't really all that great. Sure, the added stat boosts are good, but he has a slow reload. Therefore, you'll want some backup before using this powerful but risky move.
Brawl Stars Hypercharge Tier List – D Tier
Jaws of Steel Bull (Bull) – Gives Bull an 80% shied during his Super
While we love Bull, this Super only gives him extra protection for his Super only. Once he's actually done charging and up close with the enemy, he's back to basic Bull. However, at least his stat boosts will help him wipe out any nearby enemies. But the biggest problem is that so many brawlers come with stun, slow, or knockback abilities to negate this whole move.
Overall, it's not great, but has some uses in CQC maps.
Pestilence (Charlie) – Super spawns 3 spiders who deal damage to enemies
Overall, Charlie is a great brawler, but her Hypercharge doesn't do anything spectacular. It just spawns three weak spiders that usually die before they can do anything. Furthermore, Charlie's Hypercharge received multiple nerfs in Season 24, making it less viable than before. Overall, there's better Hypercharges to invest your resources in.
Pyrolytic (Pearl) – Leaves burning area after using Super
Overall, the only thing keeping this ability out of the F tier is the fact that it deals some damage. However, beyond that, it's arguably the worst Hypercharge right now. The AoE isn't that big, and the damage it deals is only significant if the opponent stays in the area. Do not purchase this Hypercharge… yet.
Brawl Stars Hypercharge Tier List – F Tier
Limbo (Leon) – Keeps Leon invisible during Super, even when attacking
The whole point of this Hypercharge is to make Leon harder to discover. However, it defeats its own purpose when people see Leon's projectiles swinging across the map. Despite the stat improvements, the Hypercharge ability itself really doesn't do much for Leon. Outside of fighting in Bushes, we argue it's the worst in the meta right now.
Overall, that wraps up our tier list for all Brawl Stars Hypercharge abilities. While these are the best abilities in our opinion, we understand everyone has their own favorite brawler and way of playing. Therefore, just use the ability that caters best to your play styles. We look forward to seeing more Hypercharge abilities make their way into the game.
For more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints.