The Brawl Stars Roadmap for 2024 and 2025 has been announced, including new collaborations, an overhaul to Map Maker, and much more. By this time next year, we may see every brawler possess a new Hypercharge ability. Furthermore, Supercell plans to release a lot more updates, including small ones that make permanent fixes to the game. So without further ado, let's see what's coming to Brawl Stars in 2024 and 2025.

Brawl Stars 2024 & 2025 Roadmap Details – New Collaborations, Features, & More

Overall, the biggest things coming to Brawl Stars in 2025 include:

More Collaborations

Small, permanent fixes in each update

New “Big features” every other update (or Re-works of old ones)

Firstly, Brawl Stars will continue to collaborate with other big brands. So if you liked the Godzilla and SpongeBob events, you'll see more similar events in the future.

Furthermore, the developers also want to add smaller, permanent fixes to the game in every update in 2025. This includes things like:

Performance improvements

Bug Fixes

Better Brawler selection screen in Ranked

Additionally, Supercell wants to release a new “big feature” every other update. Or, they might re-work an old feature that does not feel fun anymore. Regardless, players can look forward to a big change every four months in 2025. Frank hinted that Mega Pig is one of the features that may receive re-works in 2025.

But these changes are all coming in 2025. What can players expect to see in 2024?

Brawl Stars 2024 Roadmap

In 2024, Supercell plans to add the following changes, features, and improvements to Brawl Stars:

October 2024 A new time-limited event Trophy Reserve will continue saving trophies, but only after players reached 1,000 trophies. Players receive trophy box when it resets, which could include skins (some of which cannot be obtained with Bling) New Leaderboard which tracks all trophy achievements forever

December 2024 A “big new change to Starr Park”



Brawl Stars will add a new time-limited event in October that features a battle between Edgar and Mortis. Additionally, they're adding a new trophy box to the Trophy reserve system, which now unlocks after you reach 1,000 trophies. Some of the rewards here include skins, some of which you can't get with Bling.

Furthermore, Supercell plans to add a new Leaderboard to track all trophy achievements forever. And this just includes October. Lastly, Frank hinted at something massive coming in December 2024, but we'll have to wait and see. There should be a new Brawl Talk soon to discuss some of the upcoming content drops.

Brawl Stars 2025 Roadmap

Although subject to change, Supercell revealed the framework of what they'd like to add to Brawl Stars 2025:

February 2025 Further integration of Ranked and eSports in Brawl Stars

April 2025 New collab along wit minor improvements

June 2025 Re-work of the Mastery System or Trophy Road (perhaps both) New Collab Possible addition of achievements Every Brawler receives a Hypercharge

August 2025 Potential improvements to Power Points or Level-Up System

October 2025 Mapmaker overhaul



Firstly, Brawl Stars wants to create opportunities for players in Ranked to find their way into eSports. It would be a way for unknown pros to get discovered and fnd a way into the professional platform.

In April 2025, Brawl Stars plans to do yet another collab, but obviously did not reveal who. With so many popular brands, it's almost impossible to predict what we'll see next. Additionally, this month should see some more gameplay improvements.

June 2025 will include the biggest changes to Brawl Stars. By June, Supercell hopes to have a re-work in place for either the Mastery System or Trophy Road. Ideally, they'd like to make reworks for both, but it's too early to tell what will get changed. Frank spoke about the possibility to connect the lore with the Trophy Road system to tell more stories.

Furthermore, June 2025 will see a new collaboration in Brawl Stars. Furthermore, Frank stated that “if all goes well”, we'll see Hypercharges for every Brawler by that time. This also means that every new brawler should release with a Hypercharge. Lastly, he mentioned the possibility of adding achievements to the game.

Supercell does not believe they should create power level 12 (yet). However, they want to have something for both experienced and new players to grind for. Therefore, we may see a change or re-work to the Power Point system in August 2025.

Lastly, Supercell wishes to tackle the Map Maker mode in October 2025. Some of the changes they wish to make include:

An easier way to share maps

A more “sandbox” feel that lets you explore custom game modes

Overall, that includes the Brawl Stars Roadmap for 2024 and 2025. Although some of these changes are subject to change, we're excited for the future. The overhaul to Map Maker especially sounds exciting. Expect a new Brawl Talk soon, as we'll find out what other exciting Supercell has planned this year.

