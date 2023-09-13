With Brawl Stars Season 20 kicking off this week, many fans are curious about all the new balancing changes in the game. Additionally, the new season brings some maintenance to various bugs and glitches. Of course, the new season brings the brand new chromatic brawler, Pearl, and the new Mythic Brawler, Chuck. Without further ado, let's check out everything new in the #BackToRangerRanch Brawl Stars Season 20 Patch Notes.

Brawl Stars Season 20 Patch Notes

Let's take a look at the Brawl Stars Season 2o Patch Notes.

🌵 The gang is back in town! 🌵 #RangerRanch 🍪 Unlock Pearl, the cookie oven robot!

🐟 Periscope Pearl is her Tier 70 Skin!

Let's start with game maintenance:

Maintenance

Fixed the error with some skins having extra abilities

Adjusted Bull's damage reduction behavior outside of his Hypercharge state

Fixed Hypercharge Unleashed matchmaking logic

Changed Showdown's map rotation

Fixed Bea's Rattled Hive Gadget – It wasn't causing damage if the bees gone outside the valid play area

Fixed Power League Skins availability

Increased the number of maps/modes in the Power League rotation: Gem Grab Hard Rock Mine Double Swoosh Last Stop Brawl Ball Backyard Bowl Field Goal Super Beach Knockout Goldarm Gulch Belle's Rock Out In The Open Wipeout Shooting Star Infinite Doom Layer Bake Heist Hot Potato Kaboom Canyon Safe Zone Hot Zon e Dueling Beetles Ring of Fire Split

rotation:

The Patch adds notes about Pearl, but we created our own dedicated Pearl guide. This guide should give you all the notes you need, plus tips and tricks on her best modes.

New Brawler: Chuck (Mythic)

Trait: Start with Super Chuck starts with his Super fully charged

Attack: Steam Engine Shoot a cloud of steam from his hat, piercing and damaging enemies on hit

Super: Choo-Choo! Throw a Post on the ground, damaging and knocking back enemies. While close to a Post, dash from Post to Post, damaging enemies along the way

Gadget: Rerouting Chuck removes the nearest Post and fully recharges his Super

Gadget: Ghost Train Chuck can dash through walls with his next Super

Star Power: Pit Stop Increase the maximum number of Posts by 1

Star Power: Tickets Please! Chuck's Super also steals 33% ammo from his enemies while dashing over them



The Patch Notes also mentions the brand new Hypercharge feature. However, ClutchPoints has a dedicated piece on Hypercharge that will give you all the details you need to know.

New Skins

Season: WASTELAND SKINS (Early September)

Raider Cordelius – (149 Gems/5,000 Bling)

(149 Gems/5,000 Bling) Scorpion Willow – (79 Gems/2,750 Bling)

(79 Gems/2,750 Bling) Rodeo Hank – (199 Gems)

– (199 Gems) Marauder Maisie – (149 Gems/5,000 Bling) | Power League Skin

Mini-Theme: BRAWL ACADEMY (Mid September)

Cheerleader Rosa – (149 Gems/5,000 Bling)

– (149 Gems/5,000 Bling) Jock Stu – (299 Gems)

– (299 Gems) Nerd Squeak – (149 Gems/5,000 Bling)

ROBOT FACTORY Skins return:

Caesar Sam (149 Gems/5,000 Bling)

(149 Gems/5,000 Bling) Lawless Lola (149 Gems/5,000 Bling)

(149 Gems/5,000 Bling) Desperado Poco (149 Gems/5,000 Bling)

Redux Skins:

Mean Girl Emz – (29 Gems/1,000 Bling) | Formerly called “College Emz”

– (29 Gems/1,000 Bling) | Formerly called “College Emz” Lil Helper Penny – (Unavailable) | Changes apply when the update releases

Other

Periscope Pearl | Available in the Brawl Pass as the Tier 70 Reward

| Available in the Brawl Pass as the Tier 70 Reward Mecha Edgar (299 Gems) | Available in the Shop in early October

(299 Gems) | Available in the Shop in early October Hanbok Mandy (149 Gems/5,000 Bling) | Available in the Shop in late September

(149 Gems/5,000 Bling) | Available in the Shop in late September Lunar Janet (199 Gems) | Available in the Shop in late September

(199 Gems) | Available in the Shop in late September Vintage Pearl (29 Gems/1,000 Bling) | Available in the Shop when the season starts

(29 Gems/1,000 Bling) | Available in the Shop when the season starts Inferno Chuck (29 Gems/1,000 Bling) | Available in the Shop in the middle of October

Gears

New Gear: Gadget Gear (Rare) Allows one more usage of the chosen Gadget per game (3 → 4) Available for all Brawlers



Balance Changes

The following buffs have been applied to some brawlers in the game:

Buffs

Hank Base damage – 1800 → 2100 Base HP – 5400 → 5800

Buster Base HP – 4800 → 5200 Base damage – 1320 → 1440

Byron Super charge 4 → 3 shots

Bibi Base HP 4600 → 4800

Nani Return to sender duration 5s → 2s (this is actually a nerf!) Base damage 700 → 800

Piper Base damage – 1520 max → 1700 max Homemade recipe – Nerf homing by 33%

Mandy Base damage – 1200 → 1300

Leon Base HP – 3200 → 3400

Sandy Super charge – 7 → 6 shots

Fang Increased Super damage 1000 → 1200 Increased Super gained from Super slightly

Willow Base HP 2500 → 2800

Edgar Base HP 3000 → 3300

Mortis Long dash now charges regardless of ammo state



Nerfs

Squeak Gadget – Residue – 10s → 8s Star Power – Chain reaction – 20% → 15%

Bonnie Basic – Projectile speed 4000 → 3800

Crow Star Power – Extra toxic – 20% → 15%

Tick Main attack Reload Speed increased by 4%

Tara Base HP – 3200 → 3100



Maps, Game Modes & Rotation Changes

The biggest change to the map and game modes comes to the rotation changes. For the time being, only four game mode slots are available. Furthermore, Supercell is doing this to see which modes do well, and help create quicker match times. They especially want to do this to help high-trophy players who get stuck with low level randoms.

However, Bounty, Heist, and Hot Zone can still be played in friendlies and in Map Maker.

Overall, the absolute biggest change is the removal of Boss Fight, Big Game, and Robo Rumble. These weekend events now get replaced by a rotation of a wider variety of modes. These modes include Heist Hot Zone, as as well as the modes mentioned above. Now, you receive a 500 token quest instead of playing the same game five times.

Unfortunately, we hope this changes soon. We liked the PvE aspect of some of these modes, giving players a break from the competitive nature of the game. Additionally, these modes helped players with Win Quests for certain brawlers they didn't like. Hopefully Supercell brings them back to some capacity.

Now let's look at the newly enabled and disabled maps for each mode:

Slot 1: Showdown (Solo & Duo) | Total: 8 Maps

Enabled Dried Up River Dark Passage

Disabled Double Trouble Scorched Stone



Slot 2: Brawl Ball | Total: 8 Maps

Enabled Stepping Stone (New) Penalty Kick

Disabled Beach Ball Center Stage



Slot 3: Gem Grab & Knockout

Gem Grab Enabled Last Stop (New) Disabled Gem Fort Rustic Arcade Deathcap Trap Undermine Minecart Madness

Knockout Disabled Flowing Springs Deep End Healthy Middle Ground X Marks the Spot



Slot 4: Wipeout & Siege | Community Slot

Wipeout Enabled Layer Bake (New) Disabled Layer Cake Dry Season Snake Prairie Hideout Canal Grande

Siege Enabled Bot Drop Some Assembly Required Nuts & Bolts Factory Rush



With that out of the way, let's check on the new changes to Power League and Club League:

Ranked (Power League / Club League)

Bounty has been replaced by Wipeout

by Wipeout Heist and Hot Zone are disabled for the time being

for the time being The pool has been reduced to two maps/modes: Brawl Ball Backyard Bowl Field Goal Gem Grab Hard Rock Mine Double Swoosh Knockout Goldarm Gulch Belle's Rock Wipeout Infinite Doom Shooting Star

to two maps/modes:

Brawl Stars Patch – Map Environment Changes

Added Ranger Ranch (New) Robot Factory Robot Factory Showdown Ghost Station Scrapyard

Removed Darryl's Ship Velocirapids Rumble Jungle



Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where Phoenix Crow had the wrong animations when airborne

Fixed a bug where long creator codes would wrap improperly

Fixed a bug where a change in device orientation could cause a match dodge in Power League lobbies

Fixed an issue where touches wouldn't register in specific places on the Quests screen

Fixed Janet’s win animations

Other

The Jock Stu and Mecha Edgar Skins now have new custom effects when you defeat an enemy Brawler. These effects will come to all the current and upcoming (and the previously released) 299 Gem Skins

Season 20 Patch Notes – Systems Related Changes

Daily System resets now happen at the same time each day, for all players: Daily Quest Refresh Starr Drop Refresh Shop Offer Reset

Power Levels Changes Power Levels will now increase Brawler’s power from 5% to 10% with each Level

Quest Changes When you reroll a multi-quest, now you should get another multi-quest but with a completely different set of Brawlers

Starr Drop Changes Hypercharges will be added to Starr Drops around the middle of the season Players will be able to receive Hypercharges even if the Brawler is not at Power Level 11 Reduced the amount of Token Doublers



And that concludes the Brawl Stars Season 20 Patch Notes. Throughout the week, we'll update our current brawl stars tier lists to accommodate for all the new changes. In the meantime, enjoy Season 20!

