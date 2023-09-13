Pearl is now available in Brawl Stars for all players to try and earn. She's the first of two new brawlers coming to the game as part of Season 20, Back To Ranger Ranch. This Brawl Stars Pearl Guide will tell you everything you need to know about Pearl, the newest chromatic brawler. Additionally, we'll give you some tips and tricks on how to use her, as well as which modes work best for her.

Brawl Stars Pearl Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Chromatic Brawler

Pearl can be unlocked at Tier 30 of the Season 20 Brawl Pass. Players who purchase the pass instantly get Pearl after reaching Tier 30. However, for free to play players, you have a couple of ways to earn her.

Firstly, you can purchase Pearl for 1,250 Chroma Credits after reaching Tier 30 of the Season Pass. So if you've saved up some chroma credits over the seasons, now's your chance to spend them. Additionally, you can just spend 349 gems

Pearl is the creation of Belle and Sam to help them on their heists. She's basically a giant oven who shoots robots out flaming hot cookies. The more her oven heats up, the deadlier her attacks are!

Brawl Stars – Pearl Overview

Before explaining Pearl's attacks, we should mention the ability that makes her unique. Being a robotic oven, she charges heat gradually over time. This heat bar, located under your health, lets you know how much she charged up. Furthermore the amount of damage she deals depends on how much her oven is charged. However, the more she attacks with her main attack and super, the oven charge decreases and she deals less damage.

For reference, it takes 12 seconds to fill up her heat bar. So you need to be smart with your attack timing and placement with Pearl. Without further ado, let's talk about her attacks.

Pearl's main attack, Hot Cookies, operates similarly to brawlers like Lola and Max. She spews hot cookies in rapid fire succession (6 in total). The nine-tile range is very impressive, and she has a normal reload speed of 1.5 seconds. Additional stats include an attack spread of 20 degrees, 4000 projectile speed, and a super charge rate of 6.5% per hit. it takes time for Pearl to charge her super, she at least deals damage from a long distance.

However, Pearl's Super, Let Out Some Steam, is an extremely short range move that deals a ton of damage and blows up walls. At power level 11, the minimum damage her Super deals is 3100. With a range 0f 3.33 tiles, you need to be really close to your opponent. But the nice thing is that you get a 38.75% Super recharge rate with each opponent you hit with it.

Let's take a look at Pearl's HP and damage outputs per level:

POWER LEVEL HEALTH Main Attack Damage (Minimum) Super Damage (Minimum) 1 4200 260 1550 2 4620 286 1705 3 5040 312 1860 4 5460 338 2015 5 5880 364 2170 6 6300 390 2325 7 6720 416 2480 8 7140 442 2635 9 7560 468 2790

10 7980 494 2945 11 8400 520 3100

Hypercharge

Pearl is also currently one of only brawlers to own a Hypercharge ability, available for 5000 coins. Overall, here's what Pyrolytic does:

Pearl's Super leaves a burning area on the ground for a few seconds after use

Speed +30%, Damage +20%, +20% Shield

Gadgets and Star Powers – Which Ones Are The Best?

Now let's look over Pearl's Star Powers and Gadgets, starting with the latter.

Overcooked “Next basic attack shoots burning cookies, dealing 60% extra damage over 3 seconds.”

Made With Love “Next basic attack shoots perfectly baked cookies healing allies 25% of the damage overtime instead.”



Star Powers:

Heat Retention “Super will consume 50% less Heat when used.”

Heat Shield “While the Heat is over 80%, reduce damage taken by 20%.”



And Gears:

Speed

Vision

Health

Shield

Damage

Gadget Charge (+1 gadget use)

Recommended Star Power, Gadget and Gear Setup

The next part of this Brawl Stars Pearl Guide talks about gadgets, gears, and star powers.

Overall, we think both Star Powers seem fine, with none being better than the other. Heat Retention is nice because after your Super you'll still be able to deal a lot of damage (if your oven charge is full). However, you won't always have a full charge when using your Super.

On the other hand, Heat Shield provides a bit extra cover if you're saving your shots up. However, it'll take you roughly 10 seconds to charge up 80% of your bar, and you can't just sit by while your teammates do all the work. Overall, we recommend Heat Retention for now, though Supercell might adjust the numbers.

For gadgets, we definitely recommend Overcooked. Dealing 60% of the damage you just dealt for three seconds usually helps you take out that pesky brawler who runs away. Additionally, depending on your heat bar, it'll sometimes be enough to wipe your opponent out. Made With Love is okay, but we recommend using an actual healer. Overall, there are other brawlers with much better healing abilities than Pearl.

For Gears, select both the damage and Gadget Charge. Dealing extra damage never hurts when in a pinch, while getting an extra gadget charge gives you more opportunities to make some flashy moves.

Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should I Use Pearl In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)

The next part of this Brawl Stars Pearl Guide talks about game modes. Let's start with modes that Pearl would be good for.

Bounty

With her long range and good HP, Pearl can withstand long-range brawlers while dealing some damage on her own. Since most bounty maps aren't close range like Snake Prairie, Pearl can focus on charging Super. Once fully charged, he now has the ability to ward off close range assassins like Leon, Mortis, Edgar, and Buzz. Additionally, her Overcooked gadget gives her a shot at defeating low HP brawlers, especially with a fully heated oven.

Brawl Ball

Being able to blow up walls while damaging and knocking back enemies is a major plus. Overall, Pearl's skillset allows her too be a great support player and potential goal scorer. Her 8400 HP at Power Level 11 puts her near the upper echelon of tanky brawlers. Therefore, she can blow up walls, retrieve the ball, and run it into to the goal.

We recommend using Poco and Primo with her. It gives you versatility, tankiness, and a brawler with many healing abilities.

Knockout

Because of her tankiness and range, Pearl is also good in Knockout. Generally, her high HP protects her in those tail-end moments where the gas is surrounding the map and she's stalling the enemy. Additionally, her gadget once again comes into play by dealing damage over time to enemies who try to run away. Charging her heat bar is a little more stress-free, considering Knockout requires patience over aggression.

What Modes Should I NOT use Pearl In

Gem Grab

In our time playing with Pearl during the Hypercharge event, we didn't like playing as Pearl in Gem Grab. Generally, she doesn't deal enough damage to intimidate brawlers since she needs to charge up. However, she can't wait to charge up if the opponent grabs 10 gems and the timer begins. Overall, we don't recommend Pearl for Gem Grab just yet.

Hot Zone

Although Pearl's Super covers a circular radius, it's smaller than the size of the Hot Zone. This means smart opponents can dodge your Super, and then proceed to put the hurt on you. Additionally, it's hard to Pearl to overtake Hot Zones alone, unless using her gadgets. Once again, having to wait for her heat charge is a bummer, and you can't just wait while the enemy captures the zone. Overall, this isn't her worst mode, but there are better options.

Siege

Lastly, Pearl seems like she'll have trouble in Siege. Generally, Siege requires you to be quick and grab the bolts on the field. However, because Pearl needs to charge her heat, she won't be able to fight oncoming opponents, as well as the Siege bot. While her tankiness might help her get bolts, she could still get overpowered if two opponents team up at once. Overall, we don't think Pearl is the right fit for this mode.

Overall, Pearl shares many similarities to Lola and Max, but her heat bar and gadgets help differentiate herself from the rest of the cast. Additionally, she adds another robotic fighter to the crew along with Barley, Rico, Nani, and Darryl. Furthermore, she finally finishes the trio with Sam and Belle, giving Brawl Stars lore fans a breather.

For more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints.