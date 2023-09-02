Today Supercell released some new information Brawl Stars Season 20 showing off the newest Chromatic Brawler. Additionally, we got a sneak peek at another brawler, the new hypercharge feature, and some new skins.

The newest season, Back to Ranger Ranch, is a return to the old wild west roots of the game.

Brawl Stars Season 20 Introduces Two New Brawlers

New Chromatic Brawler

Pearl is the Chromatic Brawler, completing Sam and Belle's trio. This cookie oven robot shoots out multiple projectiles (cookies) similarly to Pam, Otis, and Max. Her super, similar to Maisie's, unleashes an explosion around her in a short radius. However, her super radius is much smaller than Maisie's.

Unlike Maisie, Pearl's oven charges up over time with her heat bar. The hotter it gets, the more damage she deals. The heat bar charges when not attacking, and goes back down with each attack you deliver. Using her super completely resets her heat bar.

New Mythic Brawler

Chuck is the new Mythic brawler coming this October. He shoots a cloud of hot steam that pierces through enemies with medium-range. Like EMZ's attack, it can hit a target up to three total times. For Chuck's Super, he throws train signs on the ground, dashing between them and damaging any enemy he runs over. He may only drop a certain amount of train signs at a time, which he can use to zip around the map quickly.

However, signs can't be connected if they stand behind a wall.

New Brawl Stars Season Adds Tons Of New Skins and Events

Brawl Stars Season 20 introduces new Wasteland and Brawl Academy Skins:

Wasteland:

Raider Cordelius

Marauder Maisie (Power League)

Scorpion Willow (Launched With Brawl Pass)

Rodeo Hank

Brawl Academy:

Jock Stu (299 Gems)

Cheerleader Rosa

Nerd Squeak

Mean Girl EMZ (formerly College EMZ)

Edgar also receives a brand new mecha skin, joining other brawlers like Bo, Crow, and Mortis.

Lunar Festival Skins:

Lunar Janet

Hanbok Mandy

NEW STARR DROP EVENTS:

New Starr Drop events make their way to brawl stars with free starr drops, double starr drop events.

Updated Playlist Structure

4 modes will be available each day instead of 6. Brawl Ball and Showdown will always be available, with Gem Grab alternating with Knockout. Additionally Wipeout and Siege will alternate each day as well.

Unfortunately, this means Bounty, Heist, and Hot Zone have been removed from normal rotation. They'll still return every now and then.

Brawl Stars Hypercharge And Power Level Adjustments

Increasing a Brawler's power level now increases their power from 5% –> 10%. This adjustment makes leveling up a bit more meaningful. So be sure to upgrade the brawlers you really like instead of trying to level them all equally.

For the time being, star powers and gadgets don't receive any buffs, remaining the same for now. Supercell plans to adjust these numbers in future updates.

Brawl Stars' Hypercharge mechanic.

Hypercharge is the new upgrade brawlers unlock at level 11. Gear slot #2 now unlocks at level 8 instead of 11. Hypercharges are essentially boosts to a brawler's Super, making the brawler a bit stronger in the process. To fill up your Hypercharge, you fill your Super, and then another bar to fill the boosted ability. The Hypercharge bar fills slower than the normal Super charge, but totally worth it considering the boosts.

Hypercharges can be purchased via bundles, directly from the brawler's screen, or received from Starr Drops (starting in October). The following brawlers receive Hypercharges upon Season 20 release:

Shelly

Colt

Bull

Spike

Jacky

Pearl

Shelly's Hypercharge can be earned for free via the Hypercharge event. In this event you play a random game mode (Gem Grab, Brawl Ball, Bounty) and receive one of the six brawlers above randomly. The brawler you're paired with has a Hypercharge for the match, and keep playing to potentially earn a Hypercharge shelly for free. You do not need to own the brawler to play the event.

Brawl Stars Season 20 Miscellaneous Changes

Bull Receives an updated player model

A New Gear is Being Added

What Does Supercell Plan For Brawl Stars' Future?

Supercell plans to work on Club League next, making adjustments to the mode to improve the experience. Supercell plans to release Club League 2.0 in a future update, making it easier for new to players to understand while cutting out some of the grindiness.

Additionally, Supercell also plans to re-work Power League. They plan to make it more accessible and rewarding to play.

Most importantly, Supercell plans to discuss possible major changes to the Brawl Pass, Some of the questions they toss around include:

Is a bi-monthly schedule the right approach?

Does every new season need a Chromatic Brawler?

Could more benefits be offered?

Overall Gameplay Improvements, including possible game modes.

The developers also announced the Hypercharge Tik-Tok challenge. Create a Tik-tok of what gets you hypercharged, whether it's gameplay, or just yourself. Upload it with the hashtag #hypercharge and #brawlstars to potentially receive all six Brawl Stars Hypercharger Collector Bundles. 10 Winners will be selected.

Lastly, the developers want to focus on Social feature improvements and revamping the PvE experience. While the latter isn't their main focus right now, they'd like to hear from the community on how to improve the social aspects.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.