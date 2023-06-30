On Thursday evening, beauty influencer Alix Earle flaunted her romantic evening with Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios. In a spot that overlooked the Miami Biscayne Bay, the two shared a joint cooking video, per People. This comes after Berrios addressed the rumors, which started from ex Sophia Culpo, that accuse him of cheating on Culpo while they were together.

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle started the video making skewers made of beef tips, shrimp, onions mushrooms and bell peppers. Fans could watch as they prepped the food together happily. The video has already garnered over 800,000 likes. Despite their prowess, they had a bit of trouble on the way. Earle waved away smoke from the electric stove and dropped one of the skewer pieces on the floor.

They cooked the skewers, plated them, and toasted as they dined al fresco. The caption, however, told the truth. Earle wrote, “Fun date night idea … except we ended up ordering chipotle HAHAHA,” she wrote.

Earlier this week, Berrios responded to cheating accusations from Culpo.

“It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one,” Berrios said. “And towards the end of it, we had conversations along the lines of we just weren't working out. So when we split back in January, that's why.”

“It had nothing to do with anything else. It had nothing to do with anybody else, for that matter.” Instead, Berrios said they “just didn't work out, and that's okay.”

“It's been very weird and sad to see kind of what's gone on since then,” he concluded. “I've been quiet because it's totally out of character for me to talk about my private life, publicly. But I feel like it needed to be touched on now.”