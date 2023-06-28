Miami Dolphin Braxton Berrios is sharing his piece after his messy break up from social media influence Sophia Culpo. During their break up process, Culpo accused the wide receiver of cheating on her with TikTok star Alix Earle. But now he's speaking up, and he said that her claims are false, per TooFab.

Sophia Culpo told her followers one day that Braxton Berrios was spotted out in public with Alix Earle shortly before their breakup. This lead to many, including Culpo, to believe he was cheating on her. Ever since then, Culpo has been calling out her ex, and now Berrios took to Instagram to share his point of view.

“It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one,” Berrios said in the video, after sharing that he didn't want to start any drama. “And towards the end of it, we had conversations along the lines of we just weren't working out. So when we split back in January, that's why.”

Avoiding any specifics, he emphasized that “it had nothing to do with anything else. It had nothing to do with anybody else, for that matter.” Instead, Berrios said they “just didn't work out, and that's okay.”

“It's been very weird and sad to see kind of what's gone on since then,” he concluded. “I've been quiet because it's totally out of character for me to talk about my private life, publicly. But I feel like it needed to be touched on now.”

Culpo, in response, deleted some of her accusatory content, even blaming people on the internet for blowing up the issue. She also reiterated she's doing fine.