Sophia Culpo has confirmed her breakup with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios after more than a year of dating. The 26-year-old reality star hinted at the split in recent social media posts. In a TikTok video shared on Wednesday, Sophia wrote, “The single sisters,” over a clip featuring herself and her sister Aurora Culpo. Fans also noticed Sophia’s caption for the video, which included hashtags such as “#SingleLife” and “#Dating.”

Sophia’s announcement came after she revealed in a separate video that she had moved back to California after living on the East Coast with Berrios, E News reports. The former couple had shared a home together, and Sophia admitted that moving out of a long-term relationship was difficult.

Meanwhile, Braxton Berrios raised eyebrows earlier this month when he took a vacation to Hawaii with his mom instead of his girlfriend. He later wrote on social media, “New trend. Take your mom on a vacation.”

It remains to be seen whether Sophia’s breakup with Berrios will be featured in an upcoming season of The Culpo Sisters. However, Sophia’s sister Olivia Culpo has hinted that there’s plenty of material to capture with their extended family.

Sophia Culpo is the younger sister of Olivia Culpo, who won the Miss Universe pageant in 2012. The Culpo sisters have become well-known for their appearances on reality TV shows such as Model Squad and The Culpo Sisters. Despite the breakup, Sophia continues to keep her fans entertained with her social media posts and online presence.