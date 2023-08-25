Windham Lawrence Rotunda, known to his fans as the enigmatic cult leader Bray Wyatt, died aged 36 on Thursday, August 24, 2023, from a sudden heart attack. We want to honor him by acknowledging his legacy in wrestling video games, looking back at his appearances all the way back to his first one. To date, The Eater of Worlds has appeared in 17 video games across different platforms, debuting as Husky Harris in WWE '12.

Bray Wyatt Wrestling Games Appearances, In Chronological Order

17. WWE '12 as Husky Harris, 74 OVR (Wii, PS3, Xbox 360 2011)

Even before his charismatic cult leader character came to be, Husky Harris made his NXT debut back in 2010 when the program was still a reality TV show. He would become part of The Nexus eventually leading to his inclusion in his first game, WWE '12. Coming out in November 2011, this game came out mere months before Rotunda eventually was rechristened into the role that he would eventually be most known for, as the enigmatic character Bray Wyatt.

16. WWE SuperCard (Android, iOS 2014)

Interestingly, because of the timing of his character change, the Bray Wyatt character would debut in a video game through the mobile-only title WWE SuperCard, a popular mobile game that featured WWE Superstars in collectible trading cards. Bray Wyatt would be part of the game's first season in 2014.

15. WWE 2K15 – 90 OVR (PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One 2014)

Bray Wyatt would debut alongside his Wyatt Family stablemates Erick Rowan and Luke Harper aka Brodie Lee in WWE 2K15. Bray would start captivating audiences with the stable's dark and gloomy entrances, bringing his iconic lamp to the ring, blowing the light out, and reappearing sitting on a rocking chair, flanked by his companions. His character model in this version of the game still has him wearing a colorful floral attire and a fedora, long before Bray started wearing black exclusively. This version of him is also the version of Bray Wyatt with the highest OVR rating in all WWE video games at 90 OVR.

14. WWE Immortals (Android, iOS 2015)

Bray would make his next appearance in the WWE Immortals mobile game where he would have a total of three different character versions: Mad Scientist, Voodoo, and Dark Lantern.

13. WWE 2K Mobile – 85 OVR (Android, iOS 2015)

Bray would also appear in the mobile version of WWE 2K15 which was aptly called WWE 2K Mobile.

12. WWE 2K16 – 87 OVR (PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One 2015)

Bray would start nailing his look in WWE 2K16, wearing what he would more consistently sport in this game onwards: all-black with his hat and the lamp dangling from his hand. Bray Wyatt would continue to be a popular star in these days and at this point, he would already be dubbed “The New Face of Fear.” He would work with The Undertaker in WrestleMania 31, which would lead to him earning The Undertaker's respect. He would eventually reform The Wyatt Family at the next Money in the Bank pay-per-view, adding Braun Strowman to the stable.

11. WWE 2K17 – 87 OVR (PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One 2016)

With Braun Strowman in tow, Bray Wyatt returns in WWE 2K17 once again as the leader of The Wyatt Family. This would represent the stable at its epoch, with the stable being involved in some of WWE's highest-stakes rivalries and storylines at the time. At the stable's zenith, this would only eventually lead to Bray's singles run, where he would shortly capture his first WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber in February 2017.

10. WWE Champions (Android, iOS 2017)

Bray Wyatt would appear as a character in Scopely's Match-3 game WWE Champions as The Eater of Worlds, The New Face of Fear, and The Fiend.

9. WWE 2K18 – 85 OVR (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One 2017)

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With Bray's popularity at his highest, he appears in WWE 2K18, the first game that would be released after he captured his first singles title in WWE. You'll start seeing fans taking out their phones and turning on their flashlights to be his fireflies, showing just how enamored and captivated the WWE Universe has become of Bray Wyatt. Shortly after the release of this game, Bray would start teaming up with Matt Hardy as the Deleters of Worlds, with whom he'd capture the Raw Tag Team Championship.

8. WWE Tap Mania (Android, iOS 2017)

Bray would be an available character in the WWE Tap Mania mobile game, his first appearance in a WWE mobile game as WWE Champion.

7. WWE Mayhem as Face of Fear (Android, iOS 2017)

Bray would also make an appearance in WWE Mayhem, first as his Face of Fear character, and later on followed by his The Fiend character.

6. WWE 2K19 – 83 OVR / 87 OVR (PC, PS4, Xbox One 2018)

Two versions of Bray would star in WWE 2K19, with his current persona falling to a low rating of 83, and a Bray Wyatt '14 version of him appearing at 87 OVR, which was lower than his actual rating of 90 OVR in WWE '14. This would be his last few appearances in WWE 2K games, and it's just delightful to see the whole world being behind him during this time.

5. WWE Universe (Android, iOS 2019)

Glu's Mobile game WWE Universe would also feature Bray Wyatt, featuring two versions of him: his Firefly Funhouse character, as well as The Fiend. His appearance here would actually mark the first time he'd appear as The Fiend in a WWE video game.

4. WWE 2K20 – 82 OVR (PC, PS4, Xbox One 2019)

WWE 2K would debut The Fiend character in the WWE 2K20 video game, the last before Visual Concepts decided to take a year off and re-establish themselves. Unfortunately for Bray, this version of the game would be bitter for a couple of reasons. Firstly, this would see his all-time low rating of 82 OVR, which in our opinion is outrageous given his abilities in the ring. It would also feature the only rendition of The Fiend on a WWE 2K video game but only as a DLC character, and with only an 86 OVR rating, regardless of how vicious and dominant the character was in kayfabe. An alternate version of him called The Swampfather is also available as a DLC, but that's barely anything noteworthy. Lastly, he would be released during the time of WWE 2K22's release, so he would miss his first WWE game since his return in WWE 2K15.

3. WWE 2K Battlegrounds – 90 OVR (PC, Stadia, Switch, PS4, Xbox One 2020)

WWE 2K Battlegrounds gives The Fiend the respect it deserves by giving this version of Bray Wyatt a 90 OVR rating in the video game. The rendition of The Fiend here as a comical toy is actually very fitting given his character. In this game, he's classed as a Brawler of Epic Rarity.

2. WWE Undefeated (Android, iOS 2020)

One of Bray's final wrestling game appearances is through the WWE Undefeated mobile game, where he appears as The Fiend, where he is again a Brawler of Epic rarity. Thanks to the cartoonish nature of the game, his The Fiend character once again feels right at home, with fangs that actually look menacing than fake.

1. WWE 2K23 – (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X 2023)

Respect would be brought back to the name of Bray Wyatt in what would unfortunately be his last video game appearance before his untimely death in August 2023. He almost even missed it, as he was only a DLC character and wouldn't be released into the game until July 2023, as part of the Revel with Wyatt DLC Pack. He would get an 89 OVR rating, just short of the 90 OVR rating that he got at his peak in wrestling video games. Unfortunately, this game doesn't have The Fiend version of his character, but he did come along with his brother Bo Dallas as Uncle Howdy.

Hopefully, the Windham family would allow WWE 2K to continue allowing Bray Wyatt to appear in these video games as a Legend because that's what he is. Apart from the tragedy of loss of life, it's also unfortunate that we'd never see how Bray's vision of the Wyatt Six and Uncle Howdy character was supposed to tie together. We're pretty used to loose ends in wrestling storylines, but this one hits differently with how the WWE presented the character with very high intrigue and importance. But above all, we're just thankful that we ever had the opportunity to see Bray Wyatt wrestle in the ring and for him to share a piece of himself to us fans before his passing.

R.I.P. Windham Lawrence Rotunda. RIP The Fiend. RIP Bray Wyatt. You will be remembered.