WWE 2K23 DLC Revel in Wyatt Pack, the fourth of five, is here. In what could be the most awaited DLC pack for this year's release, we're finally getting the eccentric duo of Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy, along with Valhalla, Blair Davenport, and Joe Gacy. Here is all of the information you need to know about the WWE 2K23 DLC Revvel in Wyatt Pack, including its release date, price, and details.

WWE 2K23 DLC Revel in Wyatt Pack Release Date: July 19, 2023

Look around you, man. There’s nowhere left to go…. 🚪

Who’s destroying dreams in the ring next week with Bray Wyatt? Grab the Season Pass today to pick up the Revel with Wyatt Pack next week! As shown on #WWE2KShowDown. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/ZXVk60KUuU — #WWE2K23 (@WWEgames) July 14, 2023

WWE 2K23 DLC Revel in Wyatt Pack arrived on all consoles the game is available on July 17, 2023, shortly after the release of the game's 1.13 update, which also re-introduced Sami Zayn's Worlds Apart entrance theme.

This new DLC adds six new playable characters. These are:

Blair Davenport – 74 OVR, Striker, Light Heavyweight Bray Wyatt – 89 OVR, Powerhouse, Heavyweight Joe Gacy – 76 OVR, Striker, Heavyweight Uncle Howdy – 84 OVR, Powerhouse, Light Heavyweight Valhalla – 70 OVR, Striker, Light Heavyweight Zeus – 87 OVR, Powerhouse, Super Heavyweight

There will be one more DLC coming out next month, adding another 5 playable wrestlers in the game, but perhaps the most awaited one has already come. For a full list of available playable wrestlers in WWE 2K23, check out our article on the WWE 2K23 roster. All five DLCs are included in the game's more premium versions, or as part of the $39.99 Season Pass, which will net players a wrestler for $1.6 each. Players can also opt to purchase the DLC packs individually, like the Race to NXT Pack, for $9.99 each, or roughly $2 per wrestler. Getting the Season Pass essentially gets you one free DLC pack, but in the case you're fine with not getting at least two of the DLC packs and aren't that interested in the bonuses that come with the Season Pass like the accelerators, then purchasing individual DLC packs would be the much smarter choice.

WWE 2K22 was released on March 17, 2023, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X. The game scored a 9/10 in our review.