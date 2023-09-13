Superstar Neymar Jr. has etched his name into the fabric of football history as Brazil's all-time top goal scorer, surpassing the legendary Pele. The Al-Hilal forward's feat has ignited a whirlwind of praise and celebration in the footballing world.

Neymar's moment of glory came during Brazil's clash with Bolivia, where he exhibited his prowess by netting a magnificent brace in a resounding 5-1 victory for the Samba Boys. This extraordinary achievement not only secured the win for Brazil but also solidified Neymar's status as one of the greatest footballers of his generation.

In an interview with ESPN, Neymar said, “I never imagined reaching this record. I want to say that I am not [a] better player than Pele. I always wanted to make my own story and write my name in the history of Brazilian football and the national team. And today, I did that,”

To mark this historic milestone, PUMA, the sportswear giant, paid tribute to Neymar with a special honor. In collaboration with the football superstar himself, PUMA designed 78 limited-edition football boots intended as symbols of appreciation for the most influential figures in Neymar's illustrious career. This heartfelt gesture serves as a testament to the bond between Neymar and those who have supported and inspired him throughout his journey in the world of football.

Neymar's ascent to the top of Brazil's all-time goal-scoring chart is a monumental achievement. The 31-year-old phenom entered the Bolivia clash tied with Pele at 77 international goals. However, his exceptional performance on the pitch not only earned Brazil a convincing victory but also saw him eclipse Pele's record, concluding the game with a staggering 79 goals in just 125 international appearances.

This achievement is a testament to Neymar's dedication, skill, and enduring impact on the sport. As the football world celebrates this momentous occasion, Neymar's legacy as one of Brazil's greatest footballers is firmly secured, and his journey continues to inspire generations of aspiring players around the globe.