Brazil's agonizing 1-0 loss to Argentina in the World Cup qualifying match at Maracana Stadium unleashed distressing scenes off the pitch as Rodrygo, the Brazilian forward, confronted a barrage of racial insults on social media.

The match, delayed due to clashes between Brazilian police and Argentine fans, culminated in Nicolás Otamendi's 63rd-minute goal, marking Brazil's unprecedented home defeat in World Cup qualifiers and leaving them in a precarious sixth spot in the CONMEBOL standings with a mere seven points from six games.

Amidst the pre-match tension, TV footage captured a heated exchange between Rodrygo, Lionel Messi, and Rodrigo de Paul. However, Rodrygo's ordeal didn't cease after the game, as he revealed the extent of racial abuse on his social media platforms.

Expressing his anguish on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), Rodrygo condemned the racial onslaught: “Racists are always on duty. My social networks were invaded with insults and all kinds of nonsense. It's there for everyone to see!”

He continued, highlighting the insidious nature of racism and its repercussions: “If we don't do what they want if we don't behave as they think we should, if we wear something that bothers them, if we don't lower our heads when we are attacked if we occupy spaces that they think are theirs alone, racists take action with his criminal behavior. Their bad luck. We will not stop!”

In a show of solidarity, Rodrygo's teammate at Brazil and Real Madrid, Vinícius Júnior, swiftly voiced his support on social media, asserting, “We won't stop!”

Vinícius himself has endured racial abuse while playing for Real Madrid, with an ongoing criminal case against three Valencia fans accused of targeting him during a match in May.

Before the Brazil-Argentina clash, Vinícius launched an anti-racism campaign across Brazil, adorning billboards in various cities with messages to combat this pervasive issue.

Rodrygo's disturbing encounter post-match serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need to tackle racism in football, emphasizing the collective responsibility to support players facing such reprehensible treatment.