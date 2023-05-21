Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. was once again subjected to racial abuse from La Liga fans.

The Brazilian winger was sent off for the first time in his career in the 97th minute of Madrid’s 1-0 away defeat to Valencia Sunday after a heated altercation with Hugo Duro that saw him shove the striker.

Despite appearing to get choked by a Valencia player himself during the melee, it was only Vinicius Jr. who was sent off.

Earlier in the game, Vinicius Jr. was also subjected to racial abuse from sections of the crowd and attempted to bring a Valencia fan to the referee’s attention.

The game was temporarily halted for around six minutes as an announcement at the Mestalla stated that there was a zero-tolerance policy towards racist behavior from certain sections of the crowd.

The incident clearly affected Vinicius Jr. who looked visibly shaken prior to his red card and was getting consoled by Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. He took to Instagram soon after the game.

“The prize the racists have won is my expulsion. It’s not football, it’s La Liga.”

He would later send out a lengthy tweet denouncing La Liga and calling Spain a “country of racists.”

“It wasn’t the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga,” he wrote on Twitter. “The competition thinks it’s normal, the Federation does too and the opponents encourage it. I’m so sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today belongs to racists.

“A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world. I’m sorry for the Spaniards who don’t agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists. And unfortunately, for everything that happens each week, I have no defense. I agree. But I am strong and I will go to the end against racists. Even if far from here.”

La Liga would later put out a statement stating it would be investigating what happened and take any appropriate legal action.

As noted by Vinicius Jr., it’s not the first time he’s been subjected to such abuse and unfortunately, it looks like it won’t be the last unless drastic action is taken.