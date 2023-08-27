We're back with another prediction and pick for our continuing coverage of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Our next game takes place in Jakarta and will feature a Group G matchup between Brazil (1-0) and returning champions Spain (1-0). Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our Brazil-Spain prediction and pick.

Brazil comes into their second game off a massive 41-point victory over Iran. They played a great brand of basketball as they rebounded well and spread the rock around. They'll be the other favorite team to advance in Group G aside from their opponents here. With a moderate spread to work with, Brazil will contend for the upset.

Spain comes into this game following a 94-64 win over Ivory Coast. Coming in as the No. 1 seed, they'll be the favorites coming out of Group G as they face their toughest opponent in Brazil. Still, Spain will look to stay perfect through the group stage and remind everyone who owned this tournament in 2019.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Brazil-Spain Odds

Brazil: +9.5 (-113)

Spain: -9.5 (-113)

Over: 161.5 (-115)

Under: 161.5 (-111)

How to Watch Brazil vs. Spain

TV: ESPN 2

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+, Courtside 1891

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET/ 6:30 a.m. PT

*Watch FIBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Brazil Will Cover The Spread

Brazil took advantages of Iran's slow start in their last game by jumping out to a 33-12 lead in the first quarter. They played like a team possessed in protecting the rim and pushed the ball out in transition. From there, they were easily able to preserve their lead over an Iran team that isn't a slouch by any means. It's a testament to how good this Brazil team is and they'll be working with a single-digit spread against the No. 1 seed.

Brazil has a ton of NBA-caliber talent as players like Bruno Calbocio have stepped up in a big way. They have a very tall lineup and can run the floor well in transition. Their offense stems from their defensive efforts, so Brazil could see some success on the other end if Spain falls into a shooting slump. Expect them to get out to a fast start and keep this game close during the opening stages.

Why Spain Will Cover The Spread

Spain played a masterful game against Ivory Coast and breezed to the easy 30-point win. They didn't seem like they were trying to do too much out there and constantly found the open man with their skillful passing. They managed 29 assists as a team a shot an impressive 53% from the field. Look for them to continue using their passing in opening up driving lanes against the bigs of Brazil.

Spain will have an advantage here with their perimeter play as veteran Rudy Fernandez leads the charge. The Hernangomez brothers should have repeat solid performances as they'll be the much more skilled big man tandem compared to Brazil. Look for Spain to use their finesse shooting and clean passing late in this game to close it out.

Final Brazil-Spain Prediction & Pick

This is one of the closer matchups of the day and it'll feature two high-powered and efficient offenses going toe-to-toe. Brazil's defense has been very solid thus far and they could see success early in this game if they play with a high motor. Ultimately, however, the experience and veteran direction of Team Spain will prevail as they cover this spread late in the game. Let's take Spain with the points and the prediction.

Final Brazil-Spain Prediction & Pick: Spain -9.5 (-113); OVER 161.5 (-115)